Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student, Olorato Mongale.
Last week, Mthimkhulu was identified as the third suspect in the case along with Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane. Makhanya was killed during an altercation with police in KZN on Friday, while Ngubane was cleared by police at the weekend.
Speaking to Sowetan, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mthimkhulu had not yet been found.
“The police are still searching,” she said.
Last week Mathe revealed that Makhanya and Mthimkhulu had been arrested for kidnapping and robbery in Brakpan in April, but were released on bail.
“On the 20th of April this year, we arrested them [Makhanya and Mthimkhulu] on a charge of kidnapping and robbery in the Brakpan area, where a vigilant police officer was conducting his regular patrols. He came across a suspicious-looking vehicle, a VW Polo – the same VW Polo in question – and when he confronted the suspects, he found that they had just kidnapped a woman and robbed her.
Manhunt for Mthimkhulu, suspect in Mongale murder case, continues
Image: X/Athlenda Mathe
Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student, Olorato Mongale.
Last week, Mthimkhulu was identified as the third suspect in the case along with Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane. Makhanya was killed during an altercation with police in KZN on Friday, while Ngubane was cleared by police at the weekend.
Speaking to Sowetan, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Mthimkhulu had not yet been found.
“The police are still searching,” she said.
Last week Mathe revealed that Makhanya and Mthimkhulu had been arrested for kidnapping and robbery in Brakpan in April, but were released on bail.
“On the 20th of April this year, we arrested them [Makhanya and Mthimkhulu] on a charge of kidnapping and robbery in the Brakpan area, where a vigilant police officer was conducting his regular patrols. He came across a suspicious-looking vehicle, a VW Polo – the same VW Polo in question – and when he confronted the suspects, he found that they had just kidnapped a woman and robbed her.
“We immediately placed the two suspects under arrest. On the 22nd of April, they appeared in court on a charge of kidnapping and robbery, and on the 26th of April, they got bail,” Mathe said.
Mathe urged anyone who spots Mthimkhulu contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.
SowetanLIVE
A third suspect has been identified in Olorato's murder – police
Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police
IN PICS | Toti complex residents wake to find wanted murder suspect in police shoot-out
'Men should take responsibility in fight against GBV'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos