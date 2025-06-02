She added that there were moments when she felt overwhelmed and questioned whether she could complete the journey. However, she had to remind herself of the bigger picture.
Inspired by her mother’s resilience, traffic officer Jemina Modise earns a doctorate
Motivated 48-year-old VIP inspector received her accolade from Regenesys Business school in May, challenging outdated norms and opening doors for others
Image: supplied
Jemina Modise, a traffic officer who recently received her Doctorate in Business Management, says one of the biggest influences in life was her mother’s brave decision to return to high school after being retrenched from her job.
Watching her mother complete her matric and later pursue a teaching degree instilled in her a deep appreciation for perseverance and the importance of education.
This experience assisted Modise, an Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department (EMPD) officer, to continuously push through boundaries.
The 48-year-old VIP inspector received the accolade from Regenesys Business school in May.
“My inspiration to pursue the doctorate stemmed from a personal desire to be the first in my family to achieve such an academic milestone. I wanted to lead by example,” she said.
“In my department I am proud to be the first to earn a doctoral degree, and I’ve seen how that achievement has inspired others to further their own studies.”
Modise’s doctoral research focused on leadership and gender equity in law enforcement.
The research explored the underrepresentation of women in senior management within the metro police department, with the aim of developing a model to support the advancement of women into leadership roles.
She added that the reason she opted for such a topic was because she wanted to tackle underrepresentation leadership roles in the metro police and other departments.
“There are fewer women in leadership roles than men,” she said.
Modise added that she wanted to contribute practical solutions to foster more inclusive leadership in public service.
Balancing a full-time job while studying for a doctorate required discipline and planning, she said.
“I had to be very intentional with my time, often studying early in the morning, late at night, and on weekends,” Modise said.
She added that there were moments when she felt overwhelmed and questioned whether she could complete the journey. However, she had to remind herself of the bigger picture.
“The workload was intense, and balancing work, family and academic responsibilities was emotionally and physically taxing. But I held on to the principle that has guided me throughout my life — ‘never start something and not finish it’. I reminded myself why I started.”
Her mother’s journey of pursuing education inspired her to “never settle for less and to always push through barriers”.
Born and bred in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, Modise joined the department in 2005, though before joining law enforcement she explored different options — which included modelling while studying at university.
“However, after starting a family I shifted my focus and found strong purpose in public service,” she said.
Before joining the EMPD, Modise worked as a data capturer at Labat Traffic Solutions.
While there, she had the opportunity of interacting with senior officers from the metro police department who motivated her to join law enforcement.
Modise said becoming a metro police officer gave her the platform to contribute directly to community safety and justice.
When she joined the department, expectations were high with a strong emphasis on professionalism and accountability.
“I began as a metro police officer, which provided me with valuable front-line experience and deepened my understanding of community needs. I later joined the research and compliance division, where I became more involved in policy, strategy and internal development.”
That experience assisted her in broadening her perspective on the operational and administrative aspects of law enforcement.
She then moved to the VIP protection unit, where she serves as a VIP inspector.
“The journey may be tough, but the results are greater.
“Becoming the first doctoral holder in my department is more than a personal milestone. It is a step forward for representation and transformation in local government.
“It signals that academic excellence and leadership are not confined to anyone’s background, gender or position.
“My achievement challenges outdated norms and opens doors for others, particularly women and young professionals who may have felt overlooked or underestimated.”
