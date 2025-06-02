Guard your Sassa card well, Postbank warns

Postbank has warned social grants beneficiaries using its black and gold cards against scammers targeting the cards and their pin information.
According to the bank, the recent scam involves fraudsters impersonating Postbank officials and targeting social beneficiaries in their homes.
The beneficiaries are then duped into handing over their Postbank grant cards and PIN information under the pretext that there is something that requires fixing on the cards.
The fraudsters sometimes instil fear in their victims and threaten them that they will not receive their future grant payments unless they hand over their card information, said the bank.
“Postbank assures social grant beneficiaries that there is nothing that requires fixing on any of its black cards and Sassa gold cards, and that both cards will continue to work beyond May 31, 2025, for the payments of their grants, said the bank.
Postbank advises beneficiaries to apply the following precautionary steps:
- Stay alert and vigilant to spot fraudsters, some may even wear what might appear to be Postbank uniforms or branded cars.
- Guard against people who show up unannounced or without an appointment.
- Don’t let anyone ask you for your card PIN number.
- If you find yourself in this situation, quietly alert your neighbours and the community.
- Alert the police and also report the incident to Postbank by calling 0800 53 54 55,
- Always protect card PIN numbers and never give anyone your PIN number, even to a Postbank official.
- Postbank will never ask you for your card PIN as it is against banking rules to do so.
- Memorise your PIN and don’t write it on a piece of paper.
- Remember, Postbank won’t visit your home unless invited to do so.
- Beneficiaries are also reminded that they should not listen to anyone that tells them to change their Sassa gold cards or Postbank black cards to other banks payment methods, even if advised to do so by government officials.
Postbank is committed to protecting its social grant customers while offering them safe, secure and convenient ways of accessing their social grant payments.
