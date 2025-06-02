Graduate develops system to extend shelf-life of fresh fruit and vegetables

Bongolwethu Mabusela, who recently graduated with a PhD in chemical engineering, took a big step by translating parts of his research into isiXhosa, supporting inclusivity and helping more people connect with his work.
The 34-year-old from Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, began his doctoral journey in 2019 with a research project aimed at helping small-scale farmers by creating a vacuum ultraviolet photolysis reactor.
Mabusela stated that he successfully developed the system to extend the shelf-life of fruit and vegetables.
Mabusela, who graduated in April from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), said the project aims to help farmers and retailers reduce post-harvest losses as well as minimise food waste and boost profits.
“What happens is that fruits remain metabolically active after we harvest them. We find that oftentimes the fruits that we eat as consumers don't reach us in the same condition as they were in when harvested from the farm due to these metabolic activities.
“So, the system is designed to slow down those activities so that consumers receive the fruit in the same condition as it was at harvest. In other words, it is too fresh for it to be consumed.”
However, to ensure that his research resonated with Xhosa-speaking farmers, Mabusela, with the help of his supervisor Dr Buntu Godongwana, translated the abstract and citation of the study into isiXhosa.
“Most farmers are Xhosa speaking, so we did not want to exclude them from this project. This system was also designed for them. I want them to benefit from the study,” he said.
“So, the thought of it is we could translate the abstract into isiXhosa, by them reading it, then they will be able to see what we have developed and how the system can be used to help them increase their profits as well as preserve their produce,” he said.
According to the abstract, which has been translated into isiXhosa, the reactor was designed to remove ethylene during fruit storage.
“The reactor significantly lowered ethylene levels and maintained apple quality, extending shelf-life by 46 days. This study holds significant importance for the fruit industry, offering an innovative solution to enhance fruit preservation and reduce post-harvest losses,” it reads.
Mabusela is a lecturer in the department of chemical engineering at CPUT.
He said the project was also aimed at promoting zero hunger “because food is very important to our health”.
“We also wanted to develop a system that is more sustainable in comparison to the traditional systems that are now being used by the industry.”
Mabusela's research project was in collaboration with CPUT, Stellenbosch University, Royal Agricultural University, Leibniz Institute for Agricultural Engineering and Bioeconomy, and the Agricultural Research Council, he said.
He also worked in different industries such as the mining and pharmaceutical industries, as well as in the research and development industry.
“At the moment, I am on a sabbatical leave for a year where I am focusing only on researching the same topic just to expand our views, because the main idea is to reduce food wastage. So, we are looking at other opportunities to reduce fruit and vegetable waste,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Graduate develops system to extend shelf-life of fresh fruit and vegetables
Parts of Mabusela's research translated into isiXhosa
Image: SUPPLIED
