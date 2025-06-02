News

Court rules Hlophe's JSC appointment is unconstitutional

02 June 2025 - 16:23
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
John Hlophe
John Hlophe
Image: Ziyaad Douglas

The Western Cape high court has ruled that parliament’s decision to appoint impeached former judge president John Hlophe as one of its representatives to the Judicial Service Commission is unconstitutional.

The decision was reviewed and set aside on Monday.

The DA, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch brought the case to court.

“Dr Mandlakayise John Hlophe and the uMkhonto we Sizwe party are ordered to pay the applicant’s costs,” the court said.

