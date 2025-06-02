News

Cape Town runner dies after tree falls on her during race

02 June 2025 - 16:10
Cape Town city officials and emergency services were alerted to an incident along Government Avenue where an oak tree unexpectedly fell, obstructing the Slave Route Challenge route and seriously injuring a female participant, who died in hospital. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ Financial Mail

The organisers of Cape Town's annual Slave Route Challenge will not release the name of the 59-year-old woman runner who died on Sunday during the race after a tree fell on her. 

The woman succumbed to injuries after the incident in which a tree fell on her along the race route in the Company’s Garden.

She died in hospital after emergency services responded swiftly to the tragedy. 

The organisers of the run, Brimstone Itheko Sport Athletics Club, said she was conscious at the time of the incident. 

Race director Zarina Meyer-Brewer said the organisers have been in contact with her next-of-kin and, out of respect for their privacy, will not release her name or further details. 

She was not a member of any running club and entered the race under a temporary licence, as allowed by Western Province Athletics and Athletics South Africa regulations,” she said.

We confirm she was conscious at the time of the incident, but despite medical attention, later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

“We reassure the public that all safety protocols, as required by the City of Cape Town, were in place and adhered to throughout the event. This is the first such incident in the 13-year history of the Slave Route Challenge and it is being regarded as a tragic and unforeseen occurrence.”

The organisers extended condolences to the runner’s family and loved ones.

According to the organisers, the Slave Route Challenge is an event rooted in history, community and resilience. 

The city expressed its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the runner. It said city officials and emergency services were alerted to an incident along Government Avenue where an oak tree unexpectedly fell, obstructing the route and seriously injuring a participant.

