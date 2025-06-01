News

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale

By TimesLIVE - 01 June 2025 - 09:27

Courtesy of SABC News

Family and friends of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale have gathered at the City Hall in her hometown of Bloemfontein on Sunday morning to bid their final farewell to her.

Mongale was murdered last Sunday in Gauteng.

TimesLIVE

'Men should take responsibility in fight against GBV'

The brutal killing has once again exposed the terrifying reality of gender-based violence in SA — and ignited nationwide outrage. Despite taking ...
News
2 days ago

Two of slain Olorato suspects on bail for kidnapping, robbery

Two of the three suspects sought by the police in connection with the killing of Olorato Mongale are currently out on bail. This was revealed by ...
News
2 days ago

Police kill a suspect linked to Olorato Mongale's murder

Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was killed after he attempted to shoot the police who had been looking for him.
News
2 days ago

From Uyinene to Olorato: GBV cases that sparked a national outcry

As South Africa grapples with an alarmingly high rate of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents, numerous cases have sparked a widespread outrage and ...
News
1 day ago

How phone location led to date murder victim's belongings

For two hours, slain Olorato Mongale's friends had driven around, trying to find her after her phone's location indicated that she was in a dangerous ...
News
4 days ago

Criselda Kananda speaks glowingly of Olorato, the woman killed on a date

Spokesperson for the family of Olorato Mongale, whose lifeless body was found dumped in the north of Johannesburg after going on a date with her ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier