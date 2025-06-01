IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said details were still sketchy, but the party expected law enforcement agencies to “spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice”.
“Sithole was a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country. We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng chairperson,” he said.
Sithole served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng legislature from 2009 to 2010.
Hlengwa said Sithole was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.
“The IFP is poorer today with Jobe’s passing and SA has lost a good man who served his country par excellence. The IFP extends its sincerest condolences to the Sithole family,” he said.
IFP's provincial secretary, Alco Ngobese, was wounded during the same incident.
The EFF in Gauteng said it was “deeply saddened by this act of violence which has robbed SA of along-serving public representative and servant of the people”.
The party's provincial secretary, Nkululeko Dunga, wished Ngobese a speedy recovery.
“Sithole’s years of dedication in various legislative roles, including in Ekurhuleni, the Gauteng legislature and ultimately in the National Assembly, are a testament to his commitment to public service.
“The EFF has consistently highlighted the scourge of violent crimes worsened by the lacklustre police force and the proliferation of guns in our communities.
“We have also, in the same vein, called upon the police to have a focused operation to prevent political killings and violence. We condemn in the strongest terms this brutal killing and call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
SowetanLIVE
IFP wants Sithole's killers brought to book
Image: X/IFP
The IFP says law enforcement agencies should spare no effort in finding the killers of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was assassinated in Katlehong on Saturday night.
The 68-year-old was a member of the IFP’s National Council and served as the party’s deputy chief whip in parliament.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said details were still sketchy, but the party expected law enforcement agencies to “spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice”.
“Sithole was a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country. We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP. Jobe joined the IFP in his youth and served in various party structures, including being IFP Gauteng chairperson,” he said.
Sithole served as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and thereafter served a brief stint in the Gauteng legislature from 2009 to 2010.
Hlengwa said Sithole was redeployed to the National Assembly in 2010, where he served with diligence until his passing.
“The IFP is poorer today with Jobe’s passing and SA has lost a good man who served his country par excellence. The IFP extends its sincerest condolences to the Sithole family,” he said.
IFP's provincial secretary, Alco Ngobese, was wounded during the same incident.
The EFF in Gauteng said it was “deeply saddened by this act of violence which has robbed SA of along-serving public representative and servant of the people”.
The party's provincial secretary, Nkululeko Dunga, wished Ngobese a speedy recovery.
“Sithole’s years of dedication in various legislative roles, including in Ekurhuleni, the Gauteng legislature and ultimately in the National Assembly, are a testament to his commitment to public service.
“The EFF has consistently highlighted the scourge of violent crimes worsened by the lacklustre police force and the proliferation of guns in our communities.
“We have also, in the same vein, called upon the police to have a focused operation to prevent political killings and violence. We condemn in the strongest terms this brutal killing and call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
SowetanLIVE
IFP recalls mayor of Jozini after NEC holds special meeting
Special official funeral category 1 for struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope
MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos