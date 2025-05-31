News

KZN police clerk shot dead, husband airlifted to hospital in suspected murder, attempted suicide incident

By TIMESLIVE - 31 May 2025 - 15:13
IPSS Medical Rescue responding to a shooting in Mandeni, north of Durban involving a KwaZulu-Natal policewoman and her husband
Image: IPSS

A KwaZulu-Natal police clerk died and her husband was airlifted to hospital after a shooting at their home in Mandeni on Saturday.

IPSS Medical Rescue alongside IPSS Security responded to the incident in the Mangethe area, north of Durban.

“Reports from the scene indicate two people sustained gunshot wounds with one person sadly being declared dead. A second patient was found to be in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” said IPSS spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

The man was stabilised and airlifted by the Air Mercy Services helicopter to a specialised facility.

A source close to the investigation said the policewoman was shot three times at close range in the head in their bedroom. It is understood she put up a fight but was overpowered.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mandeni police are investigating a case of murder after an incident on Saturday morning in which a woman was found dead and a man found alive with a gunshot wound.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage but domestic-related murder-attempted suicide could not be ruled out. A firearm was found next to the man.”

TimesLIVE

