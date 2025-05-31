Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench loses battle to cancer

Former TimesLIVE editor Andrew Trench has died after a battle with cancer.
Trench's family confirmed that he lost the battle at Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Cape Town, with wife Gill and their daughter Gemma by his side on Friday night.
Trench, 54, had been a journalist for about three decades and served as editor at News24, the Daily Dispatch, The Times and The Witness.
In an opinion piece published by News24 recently, Trench wrote: “I have gone from feeling on top of the world at the end of last year, when I was chuffed with having recently completed a challenging 12km Langebaan Lagoon swim, to struggling today to walk a kilometre or two around the block.”
He had been diagnosed with stage four oesophageal cancer.
TimesLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
