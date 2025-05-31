Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police

KwaZulu-Natal man Fezile Ngubane who was initially identified as a suspect sought by police in the Olorato Mongale murder and said to be in a syndicate targeting young women has been cleared.
Mongale was last seen leaving her flat in northern Johannesburg for a date with a man who called himself “John” on Sunday afternoon. Her body was later discovered in Lombardy East near Alexandra.
The white VW Polo used to pick up Mongale was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Police initially identified Philangenkosi Makhanya and Ngubane as people of interest in the murder.
On Thursday morning police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Saturday Ngubane’s father handed him over to KwaMashu police on Friday when he learnt his son was being sought by police in the Mongale murder case.
“A multidisciplinary team led by the deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo, the SAPS national anti-kidnapping task team, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provincial investigating unit (PIU) have now cleared Ngubane after a thorough interview and preliminary investigation.”
A preliminary report found Ngubane washes cars for a living and stays in the same neighbourhood as Makhanya, who died during a confrontation with police at an Amanzimtoti flat on Friday.
Mathe said Makhanya allegedly identified Ngubane as a soft target and took his ID smart card and used it to Rica SIM cards. These were alleged used by Makhanya to commit kidnapping and robbery involving young women. Makhanya is alleged to have also used Ngubane’s bank card at various clothing stores.
Ngubane’s ID was found as part of a batch of 27 ID smart cards found on Friday in Makhanya's possession at a flat belonging to a man who rents vehicles.
Mathe said the parents of one of the two suspects were released after they deposed statements.
“Police are sitting with at least 20 cases where women have come forward identifying the suspects as those that kidnapped and robbed them. Some of these cases were reported in Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein, Midrand, Ogies and Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, Pretoria and Johannesburg.”
She said the search for Mthimkhulu continues.
TimesLIVE
