The Quick Interview | Operation Vala Umgodi not yet ready to fold

Deputy national commissioner and head of Operation Vala Umgodi Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says they have requested an additional six months to continue with the project, which was due to come to an end this week. Launched in December 2023, the operation was set to finish in 18 months due to funding. Mosikili shares some of the highs and lows during the operation.
Sowetan: What are some of the highlights of the operation?
Mosikili: Since we have started the operation, we’ve managed to decrease the crime levels. The feeling in [some] of the mining communities is one of safety and people say they can now even walk at night.
Sowetan: What have been some of the key challenges during the operation over the months?
Mosikili: Porous borders and criminality are the main challenges in combating illegal mining activities in the country. Undocumented immigrants are the biggest challenge. The majority of the arrested suspects are foreign nationals from various countries such as Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and Ethiopia. Also, many illegal mining sites are located in rugged, mountainous or dense forest areas, making access extremely challenging. Some community members are aiding and abetting illegal miners.
Sowetan: Are police still looking for Tiger, the alleged ring leader who escaped from custody during the Stilfontein disaster?
Mosikili: We are still pursuing him and we are also collaborating with our colleagues in Lesotho so that when they see him, they can alert us.
Sowetan: What impact did the operation have on curbing illegal mining, particularly at high-risk sites?
Mosikili: The number of cases and arrests effected shows the efforts by the operational members in dealing with the threat. We have recovered 669 illegal firearms, 15,420 ammunition and 487 magazines have been removed from the hands of criminals. Also, 535 trucks, 399 vehicles and 103 big mining machines have been removed from the operation by members deployed in the seven provinces. We are hitting criminals where it hurts the most, in their pockets. More than R8m in cash as well as tonnes, trucks, kilograms, bags and buckets of minerals have also been confiscated.
Sowetan: How many people have been arrested so far since the operation?
Mosikili: To date, more than 25,500 suspects have been arrested for various offences, the majority being illegal foreign nationals. These suspects were arrested for illegal mining-related offences and various other crimes that include, among other crimes, murder, attempted murder, possession of explosives, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.
Sowetan: Are you confident the situation won’t regress once the operation concludes?
Mosikili: The police are tightening their grip on all their borderlines and members remain on the ground to prevent and combat illegal mining activities. The mandate of the police is clear and that is to enforce the laws of the country and to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
