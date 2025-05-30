Police kill a suspect linked to Olorato Mongale's murder

One of the three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Olorato Mongale has been fatally wounded in KZN.

Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was killed after he attempted to shoot the police who had been looking for him.

“The main suspect in the Olorato Mongale murder case was found by SAPS hiding at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti.

“When police announced their arrival, he shot at police, police returned fire and he was fatally wounded,” said Mathe

According to KZN police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi the suspect arrived at Amanzomti with intention to hire a vehicle.