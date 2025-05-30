Police kill a suspect linked to Olorato Mongale's murder
One of the three suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Olorato Mongale has been fatally wounded in KZN.
Police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was killed after he attempted to shoot the police who had been looking for him.
“The main suspect in the Olorato Mongale murder case was found by SAPS hiding at a residential complex in Amanzimtoti.
“When police announced their arrival, he shot at police, police returned fire and he was fatally wounded,” said Mathe
According to KZN police commissioner Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi the suspect arrived at Amanzomti with intention to hire a vehicle.
Police were called by the owner of the car the suspect wanted to rent .
“They had rented cars before, so they [suspect ] arrived yesterday morning to rent a vehicle from him and the guy says upon seeing his photos in the media he then decided that he is not going to give him a vehicle and he stayed with him trying to convince him to hand himself over, and according to the witness he [suspect] confessed,” said Mkhwanazi.
He said the witness told them that another suspect sought by police fled to Zimbabwe.
Mongale’s lifeless body was found abandoned over the weekend in Lombardy, outside Alexandra, northern Johannesburg
Mathe said anyone who spots the suspects should immediately contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.
SowetanLIVE