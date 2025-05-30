Illegal mining equipment was seized when police arrested 38 suspected illegal miners in Pilgrim's Rest.
Thursday's raid was carried out at the town's Majax informal settlement.
Spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane said the suspects are believed to be foreigners without valid documentation to be in South Africa. They were charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.
“Police investigators are working with officials from the home affairs department to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects.”
Police confiscated illicit mining equipment, including 43 phendukas, motors, generators, steel balls and other mining equipment believed to be used in illegal mining activities, Nonyane said.
Pilgrims Rest bust sees 38 illegal mining suspects arrested
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
