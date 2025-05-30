News

Pilgrims Rest bust sees 38 illegal mining suspects arrested

By TimesLIVE - 30 May 2025 - 14:29
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Police arrested 38 people on immigration-related charges after a raid on a suspected illegal mining operation in Pilgrims Rest.
Image: SAPS

Illegal mining equipment was seized when police arrested 38 suspected illegal miners in Pilgrim's Rest.

Thursday's raid was carried out at the town's Majax informal settlement.

Spokesperson Capt Mpho Nonyane said the suspects are believed to be foreigners without valid documentation to be in South Africa. They were charged with contravention of the Immigration Act.

“Police investigators are working with officials from the home affairs department to ascertain the status of the arrested suspects.”

Police confiscated illicit mining equipment, including 43 phendukas, motors, generators, steel balls and other mining equipment believed to be used in illegal mining activities, Nonyane said.

Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Mining equipment was seized during the police raid.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

The Quick Interview | Operation Vala Umgodi not yet ready to fold

Deputy national commissioner and head of Operation Vala Umgodi Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says they have requested an additional six months to continue ...
News
12 hours ago

22 Ethiopian men rescued from suspected kidnapping

Gauteng police have rescued 22 young Ethiopian men from a suspected kidnapping operation at a plot in Erasmia, near Centurion.
News
2 days ago

Illegal gold mining 'kingpin', Bethuel Ngobeni, forfeits R60,000 bail to state

Bethuel Ngobeni is on the run after missing a court appearance earlier this year
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier