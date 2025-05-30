News

New digital learner’s licence test introduced in Western Cape

By Motor News Reporter - 30 May 2025 - 11:33
The new computerised learner's licence testing stations.
Image: Supplied

The Western Cape mobility department on Monday launched a computerised learner’s licence testing (CLLT) system at the Beaufort West driving licence testing centre (DLTC).

A live demonstration of the new testing system, which replaces the traditional manual booklet method, was held.

The innovation is being rolled out in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation and aims to improve the quality of drivers on Western Cape roads.

Benefits include:

  • promoting safer and more responsible driving through standardised testing;
  • reducing opportunities for corruption;
  • supporting hearing-impaired applicants with on-screen multilingual instructions to eliminate the need for an interpreter; and
  • delivering faster, more accurate results through instant digital processing.

It is set to transform the learner’s licence testing process across the Western Cape, and follows other regions that have adopted the shift to digital testing.

The testing terminals, each secured with fingerprint verification, connect directly to the National Traffic Information System and generate randomised test questions. Results are automatically verified and securely processed, which improves accuracy and data integrity.

The CLLT classroom includes fully networked work stations, touchscreen kiosks and a 6kVA uninterrupted power supply to maintain continuity during electricity outages.

Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.
Image: Supplied

All provincial driving licence testing centres outside the metro have been equipped with the new CLLT system, with the Western Cape mobility department engaging the City of Cape Town regarding its rollout of the system. 

All provinces have rolled out the system, but not all stations have adopted it yet.

“If we are to grow our economy and create more jobs, we need to ensure our residents have the skills they need to participate in the economy,” said Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.

“A driver’s licence is a critical requirement for many jobs, so we must make getting one as easy as possible for all our residents. The digital shift is a big step towards safer roads and a stronger economy. This is not only a technological upgrade, it’s a values-driven transformation.

“The system ensures every applicant, regardless of ability, is treated with fairness and dignity,” said Sileku.

Residents can make appointments for learner’s licence testing at their local DLTC and prepare for their tests using free downloadable study guides for road signs, vehicle controls and the rules of the road via www.natis.gov.za.

