Baby Kutlwano who went missing last year has been found dead

The body of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba who went missing in November last year has been recovered.

A police source confirmed to Sowetan that the body was found at a shallow grave at an abandoned mine near Randfontein, west of Joburg..

The source said a 50-year-old sangoma who operates at the Vereeniging taxi rank has been arrested.

"The traditional healer took officers to where the body was. A postmortem will be conducted at the Carletonville mortuary, but we believe the child died on 10 November," said the source.