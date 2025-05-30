Baby Kutlwano who went missing last year has been found dead
The body of two-year-old Kutlwano Shalaba who went missing in November last year has been recovered.
A police source confirmed to Sowetan that the body was found at a shallow grave at an abandoned mine near Randfontein, west of Joburg..
The source said a 50-year-old sangoma who operates at the Vereeniging taxi rank has been arrested.
"The traditional healer took officers to where the body was. A postmortem will be conducted at the Carletonville mortuary, but we believe the child died on 10 November," said the source.
Kutlwano from Boipatong in the Vaal was reported missing on November 13.
His mother Keneiwe Shalaba had reported that Kutlwano was snatched from her by unknown men in a silver-grey vehicle.
However, she was later arrested and charged with human trafficking, conspiracy to commit an offence and making a false statement to the police.
The state alleged that Shalaba sold baby Kutlwano for R75, 000 an amount she admitted to have received the same day her son went missing but could not say where it came from.
Shalaba had previously alleged she went to Durban with Kutlwano on November 10 to buy clothes to sell.
But Sgt George Motloung who testified during her bail application in February said the child never made it to Durban, adding he obtained statements and affidavits from a group of women Shalaba travelled with to KwaZulu-Natal.
He was told that Shalaba had asked those she travelled with to lie, if questioned by cops, and say she was with Kutlwano in Durban.
