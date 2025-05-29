News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos thinks so

By Kieno Kammies - 29 May 2025 - 15:51

Buying property in Africa is often a minefield, complex, expensive and slow — but Wesley Roos, founder of Proply, believes that with the right tech, it doesn’t have to be.

In this interview we explore how his platform is cutting through the red tape, giving property buyers, sellers and professionals a smarter way to close deals and manage the process.

Proply is a digital tool that simplifies property transactions by automating admin, reducing paperwork and giving all parties, from agents to banks, a single place to collaborate.

More than that, it has the power to help ordinary Africans enter the property game and win, making the process more transparent, affordable and accessible.

With South Africa as its testing ground, Roos is now looking at how this home-grown proptech could transform markets on the continent. 

I sat down with Roos to unpack the opportunity. We spoke about the messy middle of property sales, what Africa needs from its next generation of real estate tools and how Proply could help shift the sector from old-school to scalable.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Zazu makes banking simple for Africa’s SMMEs

Zazu is a new digital bank launching in South Africa with one clear goal: to make life easier for small businesses in Africa.
News
1 week ago

Standard Bank crowned Africa’s Best Islamic Bank — again

SPONSORED | This is the second consecutive year Standard Bank Shari’ah Banking has earned this prestigious accolade at the Euromoney Islamic Finance ...
Business
1 day ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: How RØDE bucked the trend and gave Africa a voice

In a world where most tech companies chase lower costs by outsourcing to China, RØDE did the opposite.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Fixing the HR gap for deskless workers — Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks

For years, deskless workers have been last in line. Jem is helping employers and employees close the HR and benefits gap.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier