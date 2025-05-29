WATCH | At only 17, brainy Hazel bags her first degree

Despite this amazing feat, Hazel said there was nothing special about her. “I don’t feel special, I just had the right support.”
Although she progressed quickly in her academic life, she said she still felt like a normal teenager.
“The people around me, my support system, made it as normal as it could be. They did not publicise me for their own gain and protected me as I was still a child. So, it was normal for me. I never knew any other life, and I can't say that I wish I did,” Hazel said.
While some parents are quick to brag about their gifted children, Hazel said her family always told her to keep her gift under wraps to avoid unnecessary attention.
“It's because it's hard for a black child from a disadvantaged community to be successful or to be this smart without people questioning it,” she said.
“What was most challenging was not telling people who I really am. I think a lot of the times I was told to just keep it under wraps so that I am not looked at in a certain way or treated differently."
Having bagged her first degree at 17 years means that while her peers had just entered high school, Hazel was doing her first year at university. She said those early days at university were marked by a mixture of excitement and apprehension, as she found herself in a classroom largely filled with older students.
“However, it was not as intimidating because I already had the experience of being with older people from high school. I managed to blend in and make a few friends that I still have today. Yeah, so it was exciting,” she said.
Despite feeling like “everyone’s little sister”, Hazel said she learned that observation and adaptability were key.
When she was in grade 3, Hazel Ntuli mistakenly wrote a grade 4 maths paper and scored the highest of all the actual pupils in that grade.
It was then that her teacher realised how bright Hazel was and gave her more grade 4 papers to write.
“My teacher identified this and allowed me to write more grade 4 papers, and saw that I performed exceptionally well,” she said.
Today, the 17-year-old teenager has just obtained a degree in actuarial science from the University of Pretoria (UP), making her one of the youngest graduates in the university’s history. She is set to graduate in August.
Courtesy of the University of Pretoria.
She said while her studies were very demanded, they also became a valuable learning curve. “I had to learn new study techniques because the ones from high school did not work. It demanded a lot of my time; time that I could have used to go out and interact more.
“But I can say it was a very good learning curve for me. It helped me grow. It helped me speak my mind more, how to be more independent and less dependent on other people to do a lot of the things for me,” Hazel said.
Beyond academics, Hazel finds joy in everyday moments someone her age would. She unwinds by watching medical series and murder mysteries, reading financial and self-help books, and even playing tennis with friends on Sundays.
“Sometimes I just dance in front of my mirror,” she said.
Now that she has bagged her degree, Hazel wants to further her studies.
“I really would like to do a master’s degree, preferably an MBA. UP has gladly opened doors for me to do that. Also, I'd like to see how I work fully independently on my own, and be responsible for taking care mostly of myself, traveling more, and discovering other opportunities,” she said.
Hazel said she was still in awe of how far she has come.
“My parents will have their much-deserved bragging rights. It will alleviate a lot of pressure and burdens that my family has been carrying for so long,” she said with quiet pride.
