News

Premier's Metro FM blunder cost me my job, says suspended Mpumalanga culture boss

Department head says decision to suspend him is 'flawed and unjust'

29 May 2025 - 18:57
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Mandla Ndlovu
Mandla Ndlovu
Image: Mandla Khoza

The recently suspended head of the Mpumalanga department of culture, sports and recreation claims his suspension is connected to premier Mandla Ndlovu’s “blunder” during the Metro FM awards, where he struggled to read the song of the year award from the autocue. 

Ndlovu suspended Godfrey Ntombela on Wednesday, after the release of an SIU report regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contract was extended by the former premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, but the fact that my contract was extended didn’t sit well with the current premier, and he started seeking legal advice on how to remove me using the law.
Godfrey Ntombela

However, Ntombela held a media briefing on Thursday saying the reason for his suspension was that he had been accused of sabotaging Ndlovu. He said the premier had failed to pitch for rehearsals ahead of the awards, which led to led to him struggling to read the autocue when he had to present the song of the year award.

“So, they say to him [Ndlovu]: ‘You were sabotaged by that man’, meaning me. I’m not the one. I was not behind that thing. The crux of the matter is that they are angry at the wrong person,” said Ntombela. 

Sowetan contacted Ndlovu’s office and asked for  comment on Ntombela’s allegations.

However, Ndlovu’s spokesperson George Mthethwa declined to respond and referred Sowetan to the statement the premier’s office issued on Wednesday about Ntombela’s suspension.

Ntombela said Ndlovu’s decision is flawed and unjust.

He said that ever since Ndlovu became premier, he had  been under a constant threat of suspension or being told that his contract may be terminated.

“When the seventh administration took office, I was off sick and upon my return, I was asked about my term of office. I indicated to the premier that my term of office expires in February 2027.

“The contract was extended by the former premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, but the fact that my contract was extended didn’t sit well with the current premier, and he started seeking legal advice on how to remove me using the law.”

Ntombela said a case regarding his dismissal is at the labour court.

“The SIU report, which my suspension is purported to be emanating from, is clear on the steps that should be taken by the accounting officer. I’m clear and innocent on the allegations,” Ntombela said.

 “The actions taken [against] me are not rooted in truth, but [in the] misinterpretation of facts. I’ve not been treated fairly.

SowetanLIVE

Metro FM Music Awards return after seven-year absence

The  Metro FM Muisc Awards (MMAs) and Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA) are staging a triumphant ...
S Mag
2 years ago

ANC-controlled council fails to choose mayor three months after elections

ANC national officials will have to intervene in a stalemate at the Ray Nkonyeni municipality on the KZN south coast, where party disputes have led ...
News
3 years ago

Have more lovers, travel more – MEC

Mpumalanga MEC for economic development and tourism Pat Ngomane had to be called to order by guests at the launch of the domestic tourism campaign in ...
News
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
PODCAST | Betereinders: Ons dak nie, ons phola hier