Ntombela said Ndlovu’s decision is flawed and unjust.
He said that ever since Ndlovu became premier, he had been under a constant threat of suspension or being told that his contract may be terminated.
“When the seventh administration took office, I was off sick and upon my return, I was asked about my term of office. I indicated to the premier that my term of office expires in February 2027.
“The contract was extended by the former premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, but the fact that my contract was extended didn’t sit well with the current premier, and he started seeking legal advice on how to remove me using the law.”
Ntombela said a case regarding his dismissal is at the labour court.
“The SIU report, which my suspension is purported to be emanating from, is clear on the steps that should be taken by the accounting officer. I’m clear and innocent on the allegations,” Ntombela said.
“The actions taken [against] me are not rooted in truth, but [in the] misinterpretation of facts. I’ve not been treated fairly.
SowetanLIVE
Premier's Metro FM blunder cost me my job, says suspended Mpumalanga culture boss
Department head says decision to suspend him is 'flawed and unjust'
Image: Mandla Khoza
The recently suspended head of the Mpumalanga department of culture, sports and recreation claims his suspension is connected to premier Mandla Ndlovu’s “blunder” during the Metro FM awards, where he struggled to read the song of the year award from the autocue.
Ndlovu suspended Godfrey Ntombela on Wednesday, after the release of an SIU report regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, Ntombela held a media briefing on Thursday saying the reason for his suspension was that he had been accused of sabotaging Ndlovu. He said the premier had failed to pitch for rehearsals ahead of the awards, which led to led to him struggling to read the autocue when he had to present the song of the year award.
“So, they say to him [Ndlovu]: ‘You were sabotaged by that man’, meaning me. I’m not the one. I was not behind that thing. The crux of the matter is that they are angry at the wrong person,” said Ntombela.
Sowetan contacted Ndlovu’s office and asked for comment on Ntombela’s allegations.
However, Ndlovu’s spokesperson George Mthethwa declined to respond and referred Sowetan to the statement the premier’s office issued on Wednesday about Ntombela’s suspension.
Ntombela said Ndlovu’s decision is flawed and unjust.
He said that ever since Ndlovu became premier, he had been under a constant threat of suspension or being told that his contract may be terminated.
“When the seventh administration took office, I was off sick and upon my return, I was asked about my term of office. I indicated to the premier that my term of office expires in February 2027.
“The contract was extended by the former premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, but the fact that my contract was extended didn’t sit well with the current premier, and he started seeking legal advice on how to remove me using the law.”
Ntombela said a case regarding his dismissal is at the labour court.
“The SIU report, which my suspension is purported to be emanating from, is clear on the steps that should be taken by the accounting officer. I’m clear and innocent on the allegations,” Ntombela said.
“The actions taken [against] me are not rooted in truth, but [in the] misinterpretation of facts. I’ve not been treated fairly.
SowetanLIVE
Metro FM Music Awards return after seven-year absence
ANC-controlled council fails to choose mayor three months after elections
Have more lovers, travel more – MEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos