News

Mpumalanga matric pupil fatally stabbed, six youths arrested

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2025 - 09:23
Police in Elukwatini have arrested six suspects aged between 16 and 19 in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil. Stock photo.
Police in Elukwatini have arrested six suspects aged between 16 and 19 in connection with the murder of a fellow pupil. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl

A grade 12 pupil was stabbed to death while walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Mcedisi Christopher Nhlapho, 19, was with friends when they were accosted by a group of boys in Tjakastad, near Elukwatini, police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said. One of the boys stabbed Nhlapho.

“A 15-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, and additional arrests followed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of suspects to six.

“Four of the suspects, who are minors, have been referred to a probation officer for assessment. The remaining two suspects, aged 18 and 19, are expected to appear at the Chief Albert Luthuli magistrate’s court on Thursday.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his concern. “Learners should be focused on their studies, not violence. We urge parents, schools and communities to work together to address the root causes of youth violence.”

TimesLIVE

Two UJ students arrested for the murder of Soweto schoolboy

Bernard Biyela, the father of a Soweto teenager who was killed allegedly by a group of University of Johannesburg \ students on Tuesday, said ...
News
3 weeks ago

Pupils who take part in gangs will face DC, suspension – MEC

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says any pupil found to be involved in gang-related activities will be suspended immediately and face formal ...
News
1 month ago

Orange Farm gripped by fear as three young people die in gang violence

Schools shut down, parents fearing for the safety of their children and three young people confirmed to have been murdered in two days.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives