A grade 12 pupil was stabbed to death while walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon.
Mcedisi Christopher Nhlapho, 19, was with friends when they were accosted by a group of boys in Tjakastad, near Elukwatini, police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said. One of the boys stabbed Nhlapho.
“A 15-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, and additional arrests followed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of suspects to six.
“Four of the suspects, who are minors, have been referred to a probation officer for assessment. The remaining two suspects, aged 18 and 19, are expected to appear at the Chief Albert Luthuli magistrate’s court on Thursday.”
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his concern. “Learners should be focused on their studies, not violence. We urge parents, schools and communities to work together to address the root causes of youth violence.”
Mpumalanga matric pupil fatally stabbed, six youths arrested
Image: 123RF/ Markus Schnessl
