News

Lawyers, sheriff descend on RAF offices over unpaid claims

CEO placed on special leave as raid took place

29 May 2025 - 06:00
Law firms who are owed millions of rands in client payout by the Road Accident Fund arrived at the offices in Centurion with the sheriff to recover attached property
Law firms who are owed millions of rands in client payout by the Road Accident Fund arrived at the offices in Centurion with the sheriff to recover attached property
Image: Thulani Mbele

As deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa faced tough questions in parliament yesterday about investigations into the Road Accident Fund (RAF), two trucks, police and a court sheriff were outside the fund’s head offices in Centurion, ready to remove its furniture. 

The raid by the sheriff follows default court judgments awarded to lawyers who represent hundreds of RAF claimants and who have been waiting for years for the entity to pay out their settlements. 

Last week, RAF security guards disrupted an auction held by the sheriff at the same offices in which several items, including furniture and equipment, were sold to affected lawyers. The chaos led to buyers being unable to take their items home. Yesterday, the lawyers representing two firms returned with the police and a sheriff in tow to collect their items, which they intended to sell on their clients’ behalf.

One of the firms, a Pretoria-based practice, is said to be owed about R400m for more than 900 client matters.

Chaos unfolded as two trucks arrived at about 10am. Shokeng Dhlamini, the sheriff, was armed with a court order. 

An RAF employee stood with Dhlamini outside the offices and argued that the items sold on Friday did not belong to the entity but had been loaned to it. The employee said the auction was unlawful.

However, Dhlamini showed the employee the court order. “I’m here to do my work. The buyers want the items they bought at the auction,” Dhlamini said.

I’m here to do my work. The buyers want the items they bought at the auction
Dhlamini

The heated exchange between them continued for about an hour before Dhlamini decided to call a locksmith. The locksmith arrived just before noon. However, he could not do anything as RAF workers formed a human shield in front of the office’s main entrance. 

During the standoff, several RAF employees were locked inside the building but were later allowed to leave through a back door.

Police who had been watching the confrontation from a distance eventually left. They said the situation needed the public order police, but they never came. 

Sowetan understands that RAF officials had a meeting where they identified some of the auctioned items they can afford to buy back. 

One of the attorneys involved, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Sowetan, that attaching furniture was a common occurrence instead of payment as the entity did not honour some court orders. He said his firm had successfully purchased several items, including electronics and vehicles.

“We bought more than 40 laptops for R1,000 each. We also got a fleet of five VW Polos for R100,000 each,” he said.

He said they were able to buy at low prices because the RAF was not willing to bid against them.

An RAF employee said staff were used to losing work equipment to sheriffs and having to work from home. Last month, his laptop was taken, and his line manager had promised to get him a new one.

An RAF employee said staff were used to losing work equipment to sheriffs and having to work from home. Last month, his laptop was taken, and his line manager had promised to get him a new on

Another worker told Sowetan they would sometimes bring plastic chairs to work after their furniture had been taken from them. 

Meanwhile, Hlengwa, told parliament that the RAF’s CEO, Collins Letsoalo, had been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation into multimillion-rand contracts and tenders awarded by the fund.

Hlengwa said the decision was made during an urgent meeting of the RAF board on Tuesday morning.

“The board had resolved in the exercise of its fiduciary responsibilities and duties in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act and the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] to place him on special leave with full pay and benefits, effective immediately. The board further advises that this is a precautionary measure,” Hlengwa said.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing a R75m lease deal for RAF offices in Johannesburg, one of several contracts under scrutiny.

In the interim, the RAF has appointed Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni as acting CEO.

Collins Letsoalo under the spotlight

  • In June 2024, Letsoalo was accused of being in breach of a 2022 court ruling that the fund was not allowed to withhold payments for past medical expenses from road accident victims who had been paid out by their medical schemes.
  • In November 2024, Letsoalo said he believed the RAF Act ought to be reviewed to exclude rich people and foreigners from claiming from the fund.
  • In December, he warned that the RAF would not compensate accident victims who deliberately threw themselves in front of cars.
  • In February, Letsoalo apologised for blaming the backlog of payments to claimants on legal practitioners, saying they had failed to provide the necessary supporting documents to the RAF.
  • In March, Letsoalo found himself at the centre of a heated legal and social debate, with many hailing him as a hero for his bold stance against the manipulation of the legal system by “thuggish” attorneys.
  • Last month, he denied alleged wrongful involvement in a R79m lease deal for the fund’s offices.
  • On Tuesday, he was placed on special leave with full pay and benefits.

SowetanLIVE

RAF CEO Letsoalo has been suspended

Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave. This was announced by deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa in ...
News
1 day ago

Bank to repossess luxury cars of advocate notorious for RAF defaults

The court has given Standard Bank the green light to repossess two luxury cars belonging to a Joburg lawyer who is also facing a litany of complaints ...
News
3 days ago

SIU unhappy with lack of co-operation as it probes Road Accident Fund

The Special Investigating Unit says it has experienced a lack of co-operation from the Road Accident Fund in its investigation into the affairs of ...
News
1 month ago

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo ‘undeterred’ by SIU R79m office lease investigation

“I will pursue this. The lawyers must know I fear not. I sleep nicely at night knowing I have nothing to fear, whether it is an SIU investigation or ...
News
1 month ago

Legal body in urgent push to finalise RAF misconduct cases

The Legal Practice Council says it is urgently working to finalise nearly 20 outstanding matters relating to alleged misconduct by lawyers over Road ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives