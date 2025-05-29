The heated exchange between them continued for about an hour before Dhlamini decided to call a locksmith. The locksmith arrived just before noon. However, he could not do anything as RAF workers formed a human shield in front of the office’s main entrance.
Lawyers, sheriff descend on RAF offices over unpaid claims
CEO placed on special leave as raid took place
Image: Thulani Mbele
As deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa faced tough questions in parliament yesterday about investigations into the Road Accident Fund (RAF), two trucks, police and a court sheriff were outside the fund’s head offices in Centurion, ready to remove its furniture.
The raid by the sheriff follows default court judgments awarded to lawyers who represent hundreds of RAF claimants and who have been waiting for years for the entity to pay out their settlements.
Last week, RAF security guards disrupted an auction held by the sheriff at the same offices in which several items, including furniture and equipment, were sold to affected lawyers. The chaos led to buyers being unable to take their items home. Yesterday, the lawyers representing two firms returned with the police and a sheriff in tow to collect their items, which they intended to sell on their clients’ behalf.
One of the firms, a Pretoria-based practice, is said to be owed about R400m for more than 900 client matters.
Chaos unfolded as two trucks arrived at about 10am. Shokeng Dhlamini, the sheriff, was armed with a court order.
An RAF employee stood with Dhlamini outside the offices and argued that the items sold on Friday did not belong to the entity but had been loaned to it. The employee said the auction was unlawful.
However, Dhlamini showed the employee the court order. “I’m here to do my work. The buyers want the items they bought at the auction,” Dhlamini said.
The heated exchange between them continued for about an hour before Dhlamini decided to call a locksmith. The locksmith arrived just before noon. However, he could not do anything as RAF workers formed a human shield in front of the office’s main entrance.
During the standoff, several RAF employees were locked inside the building but were later allowed to leave through a back door.
Police who had been watching the confrontation from a distance eventually left. They said the situation needed the public order police, but they never came.
Sowetan understands that RAF officials had a meeting where they identified some of the auctioned items they can afford to buy back.
One of the attorneys involved, who asked not to be named, confirmed to Sowetan, that attaching furniture was a common occurrence instead of payment as the entity did not honour some court orders. He said his firm had successfully purchased several items, including electronics and vehicles.
“We bought more than 40 laptops for R1,000 each. We also got a fleet of five VW Polos for R100,000 each,” he said.
He said they were able to buy at low prices because the RAF was not willing to bid against them.
An RAF employee said staff were used to losing work equipment to sheriffs and having to work from home. Last month, his laptop was taken, and his line manager had promised to get him a new one.
Another worker told Sowetan they would sometimes bring plastic chairs to work after their furniture had been taken from them.
Meanwhile, Hlengwa, told parliament that the RAF’s CEO, Collins Letsoalo, had been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation into multimillion-rand contracts and tenders awarded by the fund.
Hlengwa said the decision was made during an urgent meeting of the RAF board on Tuesday morning.
“The board had resolved in the exercise of its fiduciary responsibilities and duties in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act and the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] to place him on special leave with full pay and benefits, effective immediately. The board further advises that this is a precautionary measure,” Hlengwa said.
The Special Investigating Unit is probing a R75m lease deal for RAF offices in Johannesburg, one of several contracts under scrutiny.
In the interim, the RAF has appointed Phathutshedzo Lukhwareni as acting CEO.
Collins Letsoalo under the spotlight
