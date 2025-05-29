The trio received their sentences on Thursday morning. The 10-year kidnapping terms will run concurrently with their life sentences and they've also been added to the child protection register.
Joshlin Smith's mother, two others sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking
Image: Jaco Marais
The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl.
The trio received their sentences on Thursday morning. The 10-year kidnapping terms will run concurrently with their life sentences and they've also been added to the child protection register.
“This sentence is aimed at protecting the vulnerable in society and restoring dignity,” presiding judge Nathan Erasmus said.
During sentencing, Erasmus noted that the trio committed the crimes under the influence of drugs but stressed that substance abuse was not an excuse.
Addressing Appollis directly, Erasmus said: “You are a father of an 11-year-old daughter and acted as a father figure to Joshlin and Kelly Smith’s other children. Your attitude in this court showed that you don't care, not only here, but when Pietersen [social worker] asked about Joshlin’s whereabouts, you said you didn’t care.
