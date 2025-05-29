News

Joshlin Smith's mother, two others sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking

29 May 2025 - 11:23
The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn to life imprisonment.
The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn to life imprisonment.
Image: Jaco Marais

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Jacquen Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn to life imprisonment for human trafficking and 10 years for the kidnapping of the six-year-old girl. 

This sentence is aimed at protecting the vulnerable in society and restoring dignity,
Judge Nathan Erasmus

The trio received their sentences on Thursday morning. The 10-year kidnapping terms will run concurrently with their life sentences and they've also been added to the child protection register.

“This sentence is aimed at protecting the vulnerable in society and restoring dignity,” presiding judge Nathan Erasmus said.

During sentencing, Erasmus noted that the trio committed the crimes under the influence of drugs but stressed that substance abuse was not an excuse.

Addressing Appollis directly, Erasmus said: “You are a father of an 11-year-old daughter and acted as a father figure to Joshlin and Kelly Smith’s other children. Your attitude in this court showed that you don't care, not only here, but when Pietersen [social worker] asked about Joshlin’s whereabouts, you said you didn’t care.

SowetanLIVE 

Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert

It is highly unlikely that missing child Joshlin Smith did not endure some form of physical or psychological harm after being sold by her mother ...
News
1 day ago

Judge sets potential date for sentencing in Joshlin Smith trial

Pre-sentencing procedures started when the trio convicted of kidnapping and trafficking missing child Joshlin Smith appeared at the high court in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trio face judgment in trial probing disappearance of Joshlin Smith

The mother of missing child Joshlin Smith and two co-accused will hear their fate on Friday when judgment is delivered in their kidnapping and human ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives