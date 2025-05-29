He recalled how last month Chweneyagae called him but they never got to talk. “It [Chweneyagae's death] was a shock because a month before he had called me and I said I would call him back. That moment never arrived. It's a pity. I'll never know what he needed to tell me before he left this world,” he said.
Cobrizi, as he was affectionately known, died on Tuesday aged 40.
On Thursday, actors, friends, relatives as well as North West provincial government officials, visited his parental home in Ramosadi, Phola Section, in Mahikeng.
Hendrick Metsileng, acting CEO of Mmabana Arts Council, remembered Chweneyagae as a 10-year-old boy with a heart full of stories.
“He was groomed by Mmabana. He was our product. Our pride. He came from a dusty village and stood on international stages. We were beginning talks with him to help revive theatre in Mmabana. He wanted to give back. Now he’s gone,” he said.
Chweneyagae's childhood friend, actor Leungo Masire, said there was so much more to him than what people saw.
"He could’ve been one of the greatest, like the international stars who get to show their range when they grow older. He was robbed of that chance. We dreamed together. We said we’d return to Mahikeng and give back through one big production. I’ve known him for 26 years. He was like my brother,” said Masire.
Neighbour Malebogo Rampalanyana remembered how they’d visit his house to watch movies, unaware that young Chweneyage was copying every scene and every character.
“In a world where true talent is often dimmed by the brutal realities of the industry, Presley’s light still managed to shine. Presley wasn’t just a performer. He was a symbol of possibility. A boy from Mahikeng who dreamed big and made it, and along the way touched hearts, gave hope, and reminded us all of the power of believing in someone,” he said.
Industry colleagues reminisce glowingly about fallen Tsotsi star
Image: Supplied
Award-winning playwright and theatre director Pal Grootboom has recalled how he went to late Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae to ask his mother for permission for him to move to Pretoria.
“I believed in him enough to go to his mother and ask for her son. He was so young. We were doing semi-development theatre work at Mmabana Foundation in Mahikeng. I saw something in him. I knew he was meant for more. I asked his mother to hand over her 17-year-old son during his matric year to move to Pretoria. That shows how much I had faith in him,” he said.
In 2005 Chweneyagae got a leading role in Oscar winning film Tsotsi.
“That is where he landed a big break role in the internationally acclaimed film. From there he blew up. He became a star. I didn’t ask his mother for nothing, he made us all proud.” Grootboom said however, with fame came inevitable distance.
“We drifted apart. When you’re young and success comes fast, it changes everything. He became the world’s. But we never stopped working together now and then. I always kept a door open for him,” he said.
