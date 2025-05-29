Gauteng rubbish crisis: 182 refuse trucks out of operation

A community leader of Duncanville in Emfuleni, Nelmarie Ruyseh, said residents were “fed up” with the lack of service delivery, which led them to take matters into their hands.
She said there had been no waste collection in her area for the past three months. “We pay R200 per month for a service. Why should we be punished for people who are not paying?” she asked.
Ruyseh said residents used their vehicles last Wednesday to collect rubbish to dump it at the municipal office. “The MMCs were there for a meeting, so that was the main reason for us to get the attention of everybody there. Should they decide not to collect, then we will do it again; we will drop the rubbish at the municipal gates again. They must deliver a service,” she said.
Emfuleni municipality spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said: “We have been collecting [with four trucks], but [only] once a week in every area.”
Sangweni blamed residents for not paying for waste collection, with only seven wards out of 45 paying for the service.
“Currently, [the municipality], province and businesses are organising a cleanup of the main hotspots while discussing the other options for waste collection,” he said.
DA PR councillor Tebello Mokoena said there was no political will to fix the rubbish collection in Emfuleni.
“The residents were left with no choice but to go dump rubbish at the offices. There are no dumping sites in Emfuleni – three have been closed down. There is only one working in Palm Springs, which is too far for people in Vanderbijlpark.
Sinki Sehloho, who has been selling food near the Vanderbijlpark taxi rank for 10 years, said he is losing business because of the filth around his stall.
“We are losing business, my clients are no longer sitting down to eat, they just get takeaways because it smells here,” Sehlobo said.
Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that when the waste collection trucks are out of order, they use private companies.
“We do not have any backlog in terms of collecting waste. That is why we had to put all the contingencies in place so that we are able to serve the community,” he said.
However, deputy president of the ratepayers association in Primrose, Germiston, David Barr, said the community has seen rubbish piling up in the streets for up to two weeks and that the business forum and the association have put plans in place to collect waste when the city fails.
Spokesperson for environmental and waste management resources in Ekurhuleni, Amanda Davids, said the fact that 93 waste trucks remained non-operational due to a lack of timely repairs and maintenance raised serious concerns about sustainability, “as over-reliance on outsourcing for service delivery is both financially unsustainable and inefficient”.
Gauteng rubbish crisis: 182 refuse trucks out of operation
Emfuleni food sellers says rubbish hurts her business as Joburgers 'make own plans'
Image: Thulani Mbele
More than half of Gauteng’s waste removal trucks are either broken or are gathering dust at municipal depots and need to be replaced.
The three municipalities with the most unusable trucks are Ekurhuleni, Joburg and Emfuleni.
In Ekurhuleni, only nine trucks are operational; Joburg has 45 broken vehicles out of its fleet of 120, while Emfuleni has four working trucks but has to hire six because 34 are broken, and 29 of those need to be replaced.
Of about 323 waste removal trucks in eight Gauteng municipalities, 182 are broken down, written off or out of service.
This information was contained in replies to the Gauteng legislature in March by Jacob Mamabolo, the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
The lack of enough trucks has led to several areas in Gauteng not having their refuse collected regularly despite waste removal tariff increases that start in July in most municipalities.
Frustration over the deteriorating state of waste collection has reached boiling point in some communities, with some residents of Emfuleni last week dumping their rubbish at the Vereeniging city hall. Others were seen doing the same at the municipal offices in Vanderbijlpark at the weekend.
Quick Take
STATE OF TRASH TRUCKS PER MUNICIPALITY
The City of Johannesburg needs R906,000 to repair and restore its 45 non-operational waste management trucks.
Ekurhuleni's annual estimated cost for repairs and maintenance of waste management vehicles is R26.2m. The metro expects to get 10 new compactor trucks by June.
According to Gauteng Cogta MEC Jacob Mamabolo's response to the legislature, the City of Tshwane's household waste collection service is provided using a fleet sourced from private service providers, under a lease contract.
Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said service providers are appointed to supply waste collection trucks at an average price of R10,200 per day. The daily rate includes operational costs, such as fuel, labour and insurance.
Emfuleni municipality's annual maintenance cost of a waste compactor truck is estimated at R400,000, depending on what needs to be done. It said the cost for a new waste compactor truck is estimated at R4m.
Rand West City municipality has 16 compactor trucks, which are leased, and are all operational. The maintenance costs of the waste management section are estimated to be R800,000, including insurance and fuel costs.
Mogale City municipality has 15 refuse compactors, which are contracted. The maintenance cost for the waste management fleet is integrated into the cost of the service provider.
Merafong has 10 service provider collection trucks. It needs R12m for repairs and maintenance
Midvaal has a fleet of nine refuse compactors. Between January to March 2025, the municipality had three working compactors, one of which was written off, while five have broken down. It said the annual maintenance budget is R4m.
Lesedi municipality has nine waste collection trucks – five are operational and four are not. It needs R18m to procure five new waste collection trucks. The total repairs and maintenance of the existing four non-operational trucks is R2,8m. - Jeanette Chabalala
Image: Thulani Mbele
“Outsourcing continues to strain the city’s limited budget, and in many cases, does not offer the same level of service reliability and accountability,” she said.
In Johannesburg, ward 104 councillor in Randburg, Emi Koekemoer, said Pikitup was struggling to meet its targets.
“At the beginning of the year, it got to a point where for two months in a row, collections were late by days because of the amount of breakdowns they had, and we are still facing the same challenges even now. Residents are making their own plans and are adjusting,” she said.
Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi did not respond to questions sent to him on May 20. – Additional reporting by Thulani Mbele
