Gauteng education announces dates for 2026 online admissions for grade 1, grade 8

Education MEC Matome Chiloane also urged parents whose children are in grade R to submit their applications, as there won't be an automatic progression to grade 1 even though they are in the same school.
“All parents are expected to register, as previous login details will not work. Only parents with children going to grade 1 and/or grade 8 seeking space at a public school in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year will be able to register and apply online,” said Chiloane.
Since its launch in 2015, Chiloane said, their online admissions system has streamlined the school application process for parents and guardians across Gauteng.
By eliminating long queues at schools and enabling remote applications, the system has achieved an impressive 98% placement rate for completed applications over the last ten years, he said.
Parents can expect placement offers through SMSes from 16 October 2025 and are advised to register with one reliable cellphone number to receive the messages.
Chiloane also encouraged the parents to apply to a minimum of three and a maximum of five schools to increase the chances of placement.
“Selecting only one or two schools may result in missed opportunities, especially when schools reach full capacity,” he added.
Despite Chiloane saying his department had successfully placed nearly 400,000 pupils in Gauteng schools this year, close to 300 children in Diepsloot had not been placed by April.
On Wednesday, departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said Tanganani Primary School – one of the newly opened schools in the area – had appointed permanent teachers who were expected to report for duty on June 2.
Originally scheduled to open on May 5, the school only officially commenced operations on May 12 due to delays allegedly caused by community disruptions linked to socioeconomic grievances in the area.
Mabona said those disruptions also affected the timely appointment of teaching staff and the completion of key infrastructure.
SowetanLIVE
Gauteng education announces dates for 2026 online admissions for grade 1, grade 8
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Gauteng department of education has officially announced the opening dates and process for the 2026 online admissions for grade 1 and grade 8 pupils.
The online application system will run from July 24 until August 29.
For the 2025 academic year alone, nearly 400,000 learners were successfully placed in Gauteng schools.
Education MEC Matome Chiloane also urged parents whose children are in grade R to submit their applications, as there won't be an automatic progression to grade 1 even though they are in the same school.
“All parents are expected to register, as previous login details will not work. Only parents with children going to grade 1 and/or grade 8 seeking space at a public school in Gauteng for the 2026 academic year will be able to register and apply online,” said Chiloane.
Since its launch in 2015, Chiloane said, their online admissions system has streamlined the school application process for parents and guardians across Gauteng.
By eliminating long queues at schools and enabling remote applications, the system has achieved an impressive 98% placement rate for completed applications over the last ten years, he said.
Parents can expect placement offers through SMSes from 16 October 2025 and are advised to register with one reliable cellphone number to receive the messages.
Chiloane also encouraged the parents to apply to a minimum of three and a maximum of five schools to increase the chances of placement.
“Selecting only one or two schools may result in missed opportunities, especially when schools reach full capacity,” he added.
Despite Chiloane saying his department had successfully placed nearly 400,000 pupils in Gauteng schools this year, close to 300 children in Diepsloot had not been placed by April.
On Wednesday, departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said Tanganani Primary School – one of the newly opened schools in the area – had appointed permanent teachers who were expected to report for duty on June 2.
Originally scheduled to open on May 5, the school only officially commenced operations on May 12 due to delays allegedly caused by community disruptions linked to socioeconomic grievances in the area.
Mabona said those disruptions also affected the timely appointment of teaching staff and the completion of key infrastructure.
SowetanLIVE
Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube
Gauteng returns unspent R1bn to National Treasury
'Sexual assault' of pupil leads GDE to terminate relationship with Nal’ibali
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos