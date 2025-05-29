Breakthrough in Olorato Mongale murder case
Police are looking for two men believed to be directly involved in the murder of 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, after a breakthrough in the case led to the seizure of a vehicle linked to the crime.
Mongale’s lifeless body was found abandoned over the weekend in Lombardy, outside Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed on Wednesday that a VW Polo that was allegedly used in the murder was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix, Durban.
The discovery was made by a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.
“Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle,” Mathe said.
“The two suspects are on the run and members of the public are urged to distribute their photos far and wide to assist police investigations.”
Mathe also said the two men should hand themselves over to the police at their nearest police station.
She said the vehicle was tracked after police followed a trail of intelligence from a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room to a residence in KwaMashu, Durban.
An elderly man believed to be the owner of the car has been arrested. Mathe said anyone who spots the suspects should immediately contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.
SowetanLIVE