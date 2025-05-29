News

A third suspect has been identified in Olorato's murder – police

29 May 2025 - 10:12
Police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect.
Police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect.
Image: X/Athlenda Mathe

Police have identified a third suspect in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said all three suspects are believed to be directly involved in the murder of the 30-year-old Mongale, after a breakthrough in the case which led to the seizure of a vehicle linked to the crime.

On Wednesday night, police issued a statement where they had identified Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane as people of interest in the murder after a white VW that picked up Mongale from her residence in Joburg before her disappearance was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix, KZN. 

Police are looking for, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who is believed to be directly involved in the murder of Olorato Mongale.
Police are looking for, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who is believed to be directly involved in the murder of Olorato Mongale.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

On Thursday morning, police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect. All three men are sought by the police. 

Mongale’s lifeless body was discovered over the weekend, abandoned in Lombardy, outside Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.

Mathe said the discovery of the car was made by a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.

“Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. Investigations are continuing and the search for all suspects has reached a critical and sensitive stage,” said Mathe.

She said the vehicle was traced after police followed a trail of intelligence from a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room, to a residence in KwaMashu, Durban.

Mathe urged anyone who spots the suspects to immediately contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.

SowetanLIVE

Breakthrough in Olorato Mongale murder case

Police are looking for, Philangenkosi Makhanya, who is believed to be directly involved in the murder of Olorato Mongale.
News
5 hours ago

Criselda Kananda speaks glowingly of Olorato, the woman killed on a date

Spokesperson for the family of Olorato Mongale, whose lifeless body was found dumped in the north of Johannesburg after going on a date with her ...
News
1 day ago

How phone location led to date murder victim's belongings

For two hours, slain Olorato Mongale's friends had driven around, trying to find her after her phone's location indicated that she was in a dangerous ...
News
1 day ago

Police launch search for man who allegedly killed woman and dumped her body

Police said the suspect calls himself John and drives a VW Polo fitted with a cloned number plate — LT 57 JG GP — that belongs to a Toyota Hilux.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Six family members die in Ekurhuleni fire
Hostel land sale anger costs two lives