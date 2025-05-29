On Thursday morning, police identified a third man, Bongani Mthimkhulu, who is a friend of Makhanya, as an additional suspect. All three men are sought by the police.
Mongale’s lifeless body was discovered over the weekend, abandoned in Lombardy, outside Alexandra, northern Johannesburg.
Mathe said the discovery of the car was made by a multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team.
“Upon inspection by SAPS forensic experts, traces of blood were found inside the vehicle. Investigations are continuing and the search for all suspects has reached a critical and sensitive stage,” said Mathe.
She said the vehicle was traced after police followed a trail of intelligence from a lodge in Kew, Johannesburg, where two suspects had booked a room, to a residence in KwaMashu, Durban.
Mathe urged anyone who spots the suspects to immediately contact Brig Nama on 082 778 9035.
SowetanLIVE
A third suspect has been identified in Olorato's murder – police
Image: X/Athlenda Mathe
Police have identified a third suspect in connection with the murder of Olorato Mongale.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said all three suspects are believed to be directly involved in the murder of the 30-year-old Mongale, after a breakthrough in the case which led to the seizure of a vehicle linked to the crime.
On Wednesday night, police issued a statement where they had identified Philangenkosi Makhanya and Fezile Ngubane as people of interest in the murder after a white VW that picked up Mongale from her residence in Joburg before her disappearance was found at a panel-beating workshop in Phoenix, KZN.
Image: Supplied/SAPS
