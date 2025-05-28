The University of Pretoria (UP) has awarded former first lady and social worker Zanele Mbeki an honorary doctorate for her advocacy for an inclusive society and championing women's rights, particularly in rural areas.
Mbeki holds a degree in social work from the University of the Witwatersrand and a diploma in social policy and administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
She cofounded a microfinance institution called the Women's Development Bank in 1990, which catered to the needs of women in rural areas whose male relatives worked in mines.
In 2003, she started an organisation called Women in Dialogue, giving a voice to women in Africa. Mbeki also started the Zanele Mbeki Development Trust to improve the status of African women.
Former head of UP’s department of social work and criminology Prof Antoinette Lombard said Mbeki's advocacy predates her tenure as first lady.
“Her deep concern for the plight of those left behind spans many years of work. This includes her contributions as a social worker in London, Zambia, Pakistan, India and Kenya; in the fields of health and mental health as a social worker for refugees in Botswana and Nigeria as part of the UN High Commission for Refugees; and for Anglo American in Zambia as a case worker.”
In her speech, Mbeki thanked the university.
“I remain committed to realising the call to South Africa and Africa where every person has a chance to thrive. Let this moment inspire us to act with purpose, conviction and unity. Together we can make remarkable strides in rewriting the story of Africa and her people, not one defined by struggle but by innovation and the humanity of her people.”
University of Pretoria awards former first lady Zanele Mbeki an honorary doctorate
Image: University of Pretoria/ X
