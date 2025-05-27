The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday sentenced Njiki Hlulani Mabuza and Savenore Sihle Ntuli to three life terms each for the murders of two police officers and a community policing forum (CPF) member in Boksburg in 2022.
In addition, Mabuza, 31, and Ntuli, 29, were sentenced to a further 59 years’ imprisonment for other offences, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
In July 2022, the accused ambushed and shot dead CPF member Tommy Masuku in an informal settlement after accusing him of working with the police.
In October 2022, the accused ambushed and killed two police officers, Phillip Kgotso Malahlela and Vusimusi Innocent Batsha, who were retrieving a dead body and stole their firearms. During the attack, the deceased's girlfriend was also shot twice, suffering permanent abdominal damage.
Mabuza was arrested in Boksburg for an unlicensed firearm, prompting a tip-off to W/O Jonathan Phume. The second accused was arrested in Makwakwa after firing at a taxi driver and was found with a stolen police firearm.
Senior state advocate Zarina Pack emphasised that the murders of the two police officers were premeditated and targeted, occurring during a routine task.
“The court concurred, taking into account the severity of the crimes and their impact on the victims and their families, highlighting the need for justice and accountability,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Three life terms for two men who murdered policemen, CPF member
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday sentenced Njiki Hlulani Mabuza and Savenore Sihle Ntuli to three life terms each for the murders of two police officers and a community policing forum (CPF) member in Boksburg in 2022.
In addition, Mabuza, 31, and Ntuli, 29, were sentenced to a further 59 years’ imprisonment for other offences, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
In July 2022, the accused ambushed and shot dead CPF member Tommy Masuku in an informal settlement after accusing him of working with the police.
In October 2022, the accused ambushed and killed two police officers, Phillip Kgotso Malahlela and Vusimusi Innocent Batsha, who were retrieving a dead body and stole their firearms. During the attack, the deceased's girlfriend was also shot twice, suffering permanent abdominal damage.
Mabuza was arrested in Boksburg for an unlicensed firearm, prompting a tip-off to W/O Jonathan Phume. The second accused was arrested in Makwakwa after firing at a taxi driver and was found with a stolen police firearm.
Senior state advocate Zarina Pack emphasised that the murders of the two police officers were premeditated and targeted, occurring during a routine task.
“The court concurred, taking into account the severity of the crimes and their impact on the victims and their families, highlighting the need for justice and accountability,” Mjonondwane said.
TimesLIVE
Two life terms for man who raped, murdered his 91-year-old mother
Police launch search for man who allegedly killed woman and dumped her body
Black South Africans were victims in all but one farm attack, says Mchunu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos