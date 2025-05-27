News

Special official funeral category 1 for struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope

The national flag will be flown at half-mast from Wednesday morning

By TimesLIVE - 28 May 2025 - 08:24
Gertrude Shope died at the age of 99 on May 22.
Image: Mbuzeni Zulu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Gertrude Shope will be honoured with a special official funeral category 1 on Saturday.

Shope passed away at the age of 99 on May 22. She served the nation as an educator, freedom fighter, trade unionist and MP.

The special official funeral category 1 is for “people of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the president,” according to the state, official and provincial official funeral policy manual.   

“President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to Ma Shope’s family and friends and her political home, the African National Congress. Ma Shope will be honoured with a funeral ceremony that will incorporate military honours,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from Wednesday morning to the evening of the funeral.

TimesLIVE

