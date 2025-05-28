Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau on Wednesday announced Sizekhaya Holdings as the winner of the fourth national lottery licence for the next eight years.
Here are a few things to know about the consortium and the people who lead it:
* Gold Rush Consortium, a gambling company, owns 50% of Sizekhaya.
* Sizekhaya is led by KwaZulu-Natal businesspeople Sandile Zungu and Moses Tembe.
* Lebogang Ndadana, one of Sizekhaya’s directors, sits on the audit committee of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), which holds a 20% stake in the lottery licence on behalf of the state.
* The NEF reports to Tau.
* Zungu is the owner of AmaZulu Football Club.
* Tembe is the father of Anele Tembe, the fiancée of slain rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, who died after she fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, in 2021.
Some facts about the new national lottery operator
Image: Freddy Mavunda
