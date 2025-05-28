Trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau has picked a consortium led by KwaZulu-Natal businesspeople Moses Tembe and Sandile Zungu as preferred bidder for the lucrative eight-year licence to operate SA’s national lottery.
The choice of Sizekhaya Holdings confirms a Business Day report three weeks ago that Tau had opened negotiations with the Gold Rush Consortium after a protracted bidding battle marred by the participation of politically exposed people.
Tau said on Wednesday that he picked Sizekhaya as the preferred bidder after a “difficult” process.
Sizekhaya pipped seven other bidders, including incumbent Ithuba. Gold Rush owns 50% of Sizekhaya.
Sandile Zungu's Sizekhaya Holdings announced as new lottery operator
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
