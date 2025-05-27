Ramaphosa offended by GNU partner Mulder's suggestion to scrap BEE laws

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not take kindly to a suggestion by GNU partner and FF Plus leader Cornè Mulder that the country should rethink its racial redress legislation, which in his view hindered economic growth.

In an oral question to the president, Mulder said the policies raised by Ramaphosa pertained to Operation Vulindlela, which he claimed would not see the light of day if the country did not abandon race-based reforms.

“We need to amend or develop a new economic policy that can make possible real growth. If we do not have economic growth, none of the programmes will be implemented nor will they be successful. The new policy needs to take a different approach regarding black economic empowerment, employment equity and expropriation without compensation,” Mulder said.

Ramaphosa was startled by the assertion and gave Mulder a history lesson on the ownership of the economy during apartheid and why legislation such as BEE was necessary.

“I’m rather surprised and taken aback when I hear that policies of BEE militate against the growth of our economy. That I find quite surprising. I work from a starting point that our economy was held back over many years by the racist policies of the past.

“Those racist policies prevented a majority of South Africans to play a meaningful role in their own economy. Black people were brought in as hewers of wood and drawers of water, as labourers. They were not even seen as consumers or active players in the economic landscape of our country.”

He said democracy saved the day, opening up the economy and broadening participation.

“It is right in your face. During apartheid South Africa, you’d never see a black personality being made to advertise soap or milk or anything. Today every advert you look at has got black people. This is because it has now been realised that it is black people who are the consumers and are economic players.”

Those who would want black people just to play the consumer role are truly mistaken, Ramaphosa said, adding that black people must play a productive role as well.