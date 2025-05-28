Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave.
This was announced by deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa in parliament during a Scopa meeting on Wednesday.
“Meeting held on the 27th of May, the board had resolved in the exercise of its fiduciary responsibilities and duties in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act and the PFMA to place on special leave with full pay and benefits, effective immediately, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund. The board further advises that this is a precautionary measure,” Hlengwa said.
Letsoalo has been implicated in several allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption, primarily centred on a controversial R79m lease deal for the offices in Johannesburg. The matter is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.
SowetanLIVE
RAF CEO Letsoalo has been suspended
Image: KABELO MOKOENA
Road Accident Fund CEO Collins Letsoalo has been placed on special leave.
This was announced by deputy minister of transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa in parliament during a Scopa meeting on Wednesday.
“Meeting held on the 27th of May, the board had resolved in the exercise of its fiduciary responsibilities and duties in terms of the Road Accident Fund Act and the PFMA to place on special leave with full pay and benefits, effective immediately, the CEO of the Road Accident Fund. The board further advises that this is a precautionary measure,” Hlengwa said.
Letsoalo has been implicated in several allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption, primarily centred on a controversial R79m lease deal for the offices in Johannesburg. The matter is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit.
SowetanLIVE
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo ‘undeterred’ by SIU R79m office lease investigation
SIU unhappy with lack of co-operation as it probes Road Accident Fund
Beware of lawyers who lend clients money at exorbitant rates - RAF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos