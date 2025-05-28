On Wednesday, Ndlovu’s office told Sowetan that Moyane alone was handed a suspension letter to help the implementation of the recommendations by the integrity unit.
The spokesperson for the premier’s office, George Mthethwa, said. “[Moyane] has been served with a precautionary suspension letter as of today. The suspension is part of the recommendations of the investigation announced by the premier during a media briefing earlier this month.”
Mthethwa said more information on the implementation of the recommendations would be announced by the premier on June 30 “as promised”.
At a press conference on May 4, Ndlovu said: “The procurement process of the 22 laptops and a printer was flawed ... in that the procurement does not comply with both Section 217of the constitution read with the provisions of Section 38 and 45 of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], as the process cannot be said to have been fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.”
He revealed that the supplier did not comply with the terms of the purchase order and had delivered laptops of a lesser quality than what was approved and paid for.
“We are not going to tolerate fraud,” Ndlovu said at the time. “We will institute disciplinary actions against all officials, including the HOD.”
SowetanLIVE
Mpumalanga education department head suspended over R2m laptop deal
Department ordered to recover money and name of supplier to be blacklisted by the National Treasury
Image: 123RF/Anastasy Yarmolovich
Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has placed the head of the province’s education department, Lucy Moyane, on suspension in connection with the investigation into the R2m laptop saga.
This follows preliminary findings by the premier’s integrity unit early this month, which flagged Moyane and seven other officials who participated in awarding the tender to buy 22 laptops from a service provider.
The department procured 22 laptops and a printer at a cost of R2m, which means each laptop cost the department about R91,400.
Ndlovu said the department must recover the money and that the name of the service provider must be sent to the National Treasury to be added to the database of blacklisted companies.
On Wednesday, Ndlovu’s office told Sowetan that Moyane alone was handed a suspension letter to help the implementation of the recommendations by the integrity unit.
The spokesperson for the premier’s office, George Mthethwa, said. “[Moyane] has been served with a precautionary suspension letter as of today. The suspension is part of the recommendations of the investigation announced by the premier during a media briefing earlier this month.”
Mthethwa said more information on the implementation of the recommendations would be announced by the premier on June 30 “as promised”.
At a press conference on May 4, Ndlovu said: “The procurement process of the 22 laptops and a printer was flawed ... in that the procurement does not comply with both Section 217of the constitution read with the provisions of Section 38 and 45 of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], as the process cannot be said to have been fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.”
He revealed that the supplier did not comply with the terms of the purchase order and had delivered laptops of a lesser quality than what was approved and paid for.
“We are not going to tolerate fraud,” Ndlovu said at the time. “We will institute disciplinary actions against all officials, including the HOD.”
SowetanLIVE
RAF CEO Letsoalo has been suspended
Lawyer laid off for theft from deceased estates
Suspended council manager back at work, frog-marched yet again
Former police station commander convicted of fraud for travel scam
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos