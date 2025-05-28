News

Family worried as fire survivor (7) is rushed to ICU

28 May 2025 - 10:46
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Shack where six family members were consumed by the fire in the Marikana informal settlement in Kwa- Thema, Ekurhuleni.
Shack where six family members were consumed by the fire in the Marikana informal settlement in Kwa- Thema, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A seven-year-old girl, who lost six family members in a shack fire on Monday, was rushed to the intensive care unit when doctors noticed she was not responsive and her worried family says they hope she pulls through.

“We are busy making funeral arrangements and just hoping she makes it out alive in the hospital. We are not okay as a family,” said her uncle, Pencil Ndlovu. 

The little girl lost her parents, sister, siblings and two-year-old nephew when a fire razed their shack in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni.

She was rescued from the burning shack after a neighbour, Klaas Mabhena, broke the burglar bars and pulled her out.

We are busy making funeral arrangements and just hoping she makes it out alive in the hospital. We are not okay as a family,
Pencil Ndlovu

She had sustained severe injuries to her head and face and was rushed to the hospital.

“We don't know what to do as a family. She was sent to the ICU yesterday [Tuesday] and we thought she was recovering. But the doctors told us they suspect the problem is in her lungs as she may have inhaled a lot of smoke during the fire,” Ndlovu said.

