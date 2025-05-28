As tributes continue to pour in for award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae, the atmosphere outside his home in Hesteapark, Pretoria North, is a poignant blend of sorrow and celebration.
Mourners trickle in and out of his home.
Some of the mourners shared stories about Presley’s infectious humour and the depth he brought to every role.
Conversations drifted from iconic Tsotsi scenes to Cobra’s wild escapades on the small screen, punctuated by bursts of laughter and lingering silences.
“He was able to do more than justice to each character he played. So many of us cannot forget that stellar performance in Tsotsi. It's weird now that Cobrizi had become known to the much younger generation. That shows his ability to transform himself into each role,” said Phathutshedzo Makwarela, creator of The River.
Celebrations, sorrow at Cobrizi's Pretoria home
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Freddy Sonakile, DA caucus leader in the North West, described Chweneyagae as one who was full of life, humble and passionate about his craft.
“His passing cuts through the heart like a sword, leaving a void in the creative community and beyond. We send our deepest condolences and wish his family and friends healing and strength during this difficult time. Farewell to a son of the North West and a beacon of South African excellence.”
Actor Ontshiametse Molekoa described Chweneyagae as the perfect role model and a father-figure to him.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“He was someone I would go to for a lot of things. I first met him when I was nine years old. He took me to my first drama class. He is everything to me. I can't think of my life now without him. His passing really hits hard.
"We would speak all the time over the phone, and when I last saw him last month he was healthy and well. I remember our conversation and I was telling him how hard the industry is. His response as always was, 'remember, if it comes easy, you won't enjoy it and it's going to go easy'. That's the kind of conversations we would have," Molekoa said.
