Trial for man accused of murdering Amantle Semane postponed

The accused agreed to plead guilty to the count of contravening the Immigration Act

By Ernest Mabuza - 27 May 2025 - 18:00
The shack in which Amantle Samane's body was found.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The case against a man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering six-year-old Amantle Semane in Soweto last year was postponed until July 31 for plea and trial.

The 30-year-old man appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday to face kidnapping, rape, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act charges.

“The charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 21 2024 when Semane was reported missing in Orlando West,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The child's disappearance prompted a search by her mother and members of the community.

“A witness allegedly reported having seen the accused walking with the child earlier that day and grew suspicious, as the two were not known to be related.”

Semane’s lifeless and partially unclothed body was later discovered in a shack. The accused was subsequently apprehended by police on October 23 2024 in Zola.

“A pre-trial conference was held between the state and defence, where the accused agreed to plead guilty to count 4 — contravention of the Immigration Act.”

