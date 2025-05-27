eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba has warned ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango against spreading “false information” about the tender process for the Nedbank Cup final fan parks.
The city set up two public viewing areas (PVAs) at the Durban beachfront and Albert Park to accommodate supporters who weren't able to buy tickets for the Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this month.
The build-up to the match was marred by safety concerns in and outside the stadium after disappointed fans threatened to force their way inside the stadium or to protest in its vicinity when it emerged that online ticket providers Open Tickets and Computicket had over-issued more than 10,000 tickets above the stadium capacity.
While this was swiftly corrected and refunds were promised, some fans had already made travel and accommodation arrangements from Gauteng and elsewhere, prompting the city to host the free fan parks.
Mncwango, like many other organisations, welcomed the initiative but also called for transparency and accountability around processes followed in issuing the tender.
The ActionSA caucus leader in eThekwini council submitted questions to city manager Musa Mbhele, mainly seeking details about the service provider, the procurement processes followed to appoint it, as well as the money spent.
Mncwango spread false info over fan park tender: eThekwini mayor Xaba
Image: eThekwini municipality
Mbhele confirmed the budget to set up the public viewing areas was R3.6m to accommodate an anticipated crowd of between 20,000 and 30,000 fans in the two venues.
He said the city followed a competitive procurement process using the single source supplier system to appoint the service providers but could not name the company at the time, citing information protection regulations.
He said, however, a final report would be tabled before the community services committee and updates would be made public thereafter.
Mncwango then took to social media and questioned the city’s procurement process and the non-disclosure of the appointed company.
“eThekwini has responded saying a service provider was appointed in terms of section 36, meaning they just picked a company they want without giving others a chance. What’s surprising is they don’t want to disclose the name of the company given the tender, saying it’s a secret,” he said.
He also questioned the R3.6m outlay on social media and asked his followers for their views on spending that much on “two screens and a sound system for a 90-minute match”, further pointing out the venues were free as they are municipal property.
The city responded on Tuesday, maintaining it had followed all financial controls and detailed what the budget covered. It said to ensure safety and maximum security, the amount covered:
“The procurement of services rendered at the PVAs also sustained hundreds of jobs, which must be emphasised,” it added.
“The service provider was also responsible for providing a close-out report after the event, which accounts for the services rendered.”
The city reiterated its commitment to transparency and expressed pride at delivering a successful fan-park experience to the fans.
Xaba said Mncwango was disappointed the city had staged a successful event and cautioned him against spreading “misinformation”.
“He forms part of the doomsayers who were hell-bent on discrediting the city’s ability to host events of this magnitude. We caution the [KZN] leader of ActionSA to desist from peddling misinformation, especially on issues that are key in uniting the people of eThekwini,” he said.
TimesLIVE
