Johannesburg Water has announced that essential maintenance work to be carried out by Rand Water will disrupt the supply to several parts of the city between June 3 and July 21.
The work, which will be carried out in phases, is aimed at improving the availability and reliability of Rand Water’s infrastructure, particularly for the Vereeniging, Zuikerbosch, and Zwartkopjes systems.
The first phase starts on June 3 and is expected to affect Sandton, Alexander Park, Midrand, and nearby systems due to a 10-hour pumping reduction.
From June 30 to July 2, repairs and valve replacements across the Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes systems will affect areas including Soweto, Randburg, Lenasia, Brixton, Crosby, and Crown Gardens.
Some areas may experience complete outages for up to 50 hours, with gradual recovery expected, the entity said.
The most extensive phase begins on June 30, lasting 21 days, while sedimentation tank cleaning at the Vereeniging plant is under way, and water supply will be reduced significantly during this period.
Johannesburg Water has advised residents to prepare for low water pressure or no supply and to store water in advance. Temporary water tankers will be deployed at key locations for affected residents.
The maintenance was planned to take place during the colder months, when demand is typically lower, to prepare for the high-use period beginning in August.
Joburg water supply to be disrupted for essential maintenance
Tankers deployed to affected areas as residents advised to stock up on supplies
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
