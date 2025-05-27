“The respondent is interdicted and restrained from accepting, processing, evaluating, or awarding any bids or tenders,” it says in the court papers.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg taken to court over single medical aid broker for employees
Healthcare brokers say move threatens their jobs
Image: Andrey Popov
The City of Johannesburg has been served with court papers over its decision to appoint a single medical aid broker for all municipal employees, councillors and pensioners, a move that independent brokers argue is unconstitutional and threatens their businesses.
In an urgent application filed at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, the Independent Financial Advisors Forum (Ifaf), a nonprofit organisation representing accredited healthcare brokers, is seeking to interdict the city from processing, evaluating or awarding any bids under the tender.
The matter is set to be heard today.
According to a May 22 advert, the city seeks to acquire a medical aid broker that will assist with medical aid scheme management, employee support, regulatory compliance, and cost optimisation.
The contract will be for three years, and bidders must be registered with the Council for Medical Schemes and meet other administrative and technical criteria.
However, Ifaf says in court documents that the city’s tender process infringes on employees' legal right to choose and retain their own brokers.
It also argues that implementing the tender would unlawfully strip existing brokers of their clients within the city’s workforce, forcing workers to use a single appointed intermediary.
“The respondent is interdicted and restrained from accepting, processing, evaluating, or awarding any bids or tenders,” it says in the court papers.
Ifaf further requested that the city be barred from interfering with any current broker arrangements between employees and their selected providers.
An independent broker who requested to stay anonymous warned that the tender will have devastating consequences for their businesses and clients.
"Before they brought in the current broker, we had already built our company and had our members since 2008, but now when we go to depots, security shuts us out. It not only puts clients at risk but also puts us at risk of closing," he said.
He reiterated that the Council for Medical Schemes allows members to choose their own brokers.
"There is just something really wrong with the way they [the city] are going about it. They wanted to do this in Ekurhuleni but the case was won in the brokers’ favour.
Another broker echoed the sentiments and said there would be financial and emotional strain.
“Some of us do this passionately, helping blue-collar workers navigate medical aid issues. Now, City of Joburg wants to appoint one broker and call it streamlining. That’s not true. If I can't service clients, then I must let them go. The direct impact is losing everything,” he said.
He said the city wants to monopolise the situation.
“We are saying 'encourage competition', but this is not competition, it’s bulldozing. Giving 30,000 members to one broker while shutting the rest of us out tells you something is not right," he said.
Sowetan contact the city's spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane, who did not respond.
Mayor Dada Morero's spokesperson Chris Vondo also did not respond, while acting city manager Tshepo Makola said Modingoane would respond. However, he had not responded at the time of publication.
