Girl (7) critical after surviving shack fire

The seven-year-old girl who survived a shack fire that claimed the lives of her family of six, is fighting for her life and has not been told that her parents, siblings and nephew have perished.
In the early hours of Monday, a fire engulfed the family’s shack at the Marikana informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, killing six people.
The victims are the girl’s parents, Dikeledi Phaahla, 42 and Joseph Sibiya, 47, her siblings Masesi Phaahla, 20, Onkarabile Phaahla, 13, three-year-old Relebogile Phaahla, and her two-year-old nephew, Lehlohonolo Phaahla.
“We don’t know how we are going to tell her about what has happened as she is just a baby,” said the girl’s uncle, Pencil Ndlovu. “It’s going to be a sad moment.”
He said the girl had sustained severe injuries to her head and face before she was pulled out of the burning shack by neighbour Klaas Mabhena.
“Her face and head were burnt,” said Ndlovu. “When we saw her in the hospital earlier, she was covered in bandages. Doctors told us she’s in a critical condition and they have to keep watch over her.”
Her grandfather Peter Phaahla, 62, said he never imagined that he’d bury his beloved daughter, Dikeledi, and his grandchildren.
“I’ve always thought that she and my grandchildren will be the ones to bury me. This has shattered me into pieces because it came in an instant. My heart is broken because this was my only daughter out of my five children.
“It is painful to lose six people at a go, but I have to accept,” Phaahla said. “This is painful. I haven’t eaten and have been unable to go to work.
“Masesi came to visit last night [Sunday] around 9pm, but she didn’t stay long because my wife told her that it’s late and she must go back home and that we’ll see her in the morning, not knowing that these were the final moments we had with her.
“This has taken a great toll on my wife,” he said.
Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire started at about 3am while the family was sleeping.
“Fortunately, the homes at the informal settlement have space between them,” he said. “So while the four-roomed shack burnt down completely, the neighbouring structures survived.”
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Mabhena said he and other residents had tried to douse the flames, but the water pressure was unfortunately low.
He said he was traumatised and the experience left him feeling like a failure because he and other neighbours could not save the rest of the family.
“I wish I had gone out earlier. I tried to break through the window, but the fire was too big.”
Ekurhuleni MMC for human settlements, Kgopelo Hollo, said Marikana is connected to a non-revenue water supply, but the “pressure is not the same as in the formalised [residential] areas”.
