News of much-loved actor Presley Chweneyagae's passing sent shock waves across SA on Tuesday.
While details surrounding his death have not yet been shared, fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media.
According to his management, Chweneyagae's acting career started at the age of 10 when he attended drama classes at the North West Arts Council. He then rose to fame after his performance in Academy award-winning film, Tsotsi and went on to star in more notable roles.
Here are five roles to remember him by:
Thuso 'Cobra/Cobrizi' Mokoena (The River, Cobrizi)
After starring as Cobra on Mzansi Magic's drama series The River, Chweneyagae earned his character a spin-off show aptly titled Cobrizi.
Tsotsi (Tsotsi)
He played the role of Tsotsi, a small time criminal that was hardened by his tough life. However, we get to see a softer side to him after a hijacking gone wrong, where he realises that he took a baby while taking the car.
Shoes Moshoeshoe (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)
In 2023, he played the role of Shoes Moshoeshoe - a detective - in Netflix's action film iNumber Number: Jozi Gold.
Andile Grootboom (90 Plein Street)
He also starred in the fifth season of SABC2's political drama, 90 Plein street.
Detective Moloko (Thula's Vine)
In 2017, he starred as detective Moloko on season one of the SABC3 series Thula's Vine. The show told the story of a successful urban celebrity who encountered a fall from grace and returns to her roots to discover a passion for her birthright.
SowetanLIVE
Five roles Presley Chweneyagae will be remembered for
Five standout roles of Presley's brilliance
Image: Supplied/ 1Magic
News of much-loved actor Presley Chweneyagae's passing sent shock waves across SA on Tuesday.
While details surrounding his death have not yet been shared, fans and colleagues have expressed their condolences on social media.
According to his management, Chweneyagae's acting career started at the age of 10 when he attended drama classes at the North West Arts Council. He then rose to fame after his performance in Academy award-winning film, Tsotsi and went on to star in more notable roles.
Here are five roles to remember him by:
Thuso 'Cobra/Cobrizi' Mokoena (The River, Cobrizi)
After starring as Cobra on Mzansi Magic's drama series The River, Chweneyagae earned his character a spin-off show aptly titled Cobrizi.
Tsotsi (Tsotsi)
He played the role of Tsotsi, a small time criminal that was hardened by his tough life. However, we get to see a softer side to him after a hijacking gone wrong, where he realises that he took a baby while taking the car.
Shoes Moshoeshoe (iNumber Number: Jozi Gold)
In 2023, he played the role of Shoes Moshoeshoe - a detective - in Netflix's action film iNumber Number: Jozi Gold.
Andile Grootboom (90 Plein Street)
He also starred in the fifth season of SABC2's political drama, 90 Plein street.
Detective Moloko (Thula's Vine)
In 2017, he starred as detective Moloko on season one of the SABC3 series Thula's Vine. The show told the story of a successful urban celebrity who encountered a fall from grace and returns to her roots to discover a passion for her birthright.
SowetanLIVE
Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae dies at 40
Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer
Jenna Clifford, 65, succumbs to cancer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos