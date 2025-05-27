Twelve people have died in fires at their homes in four separate incidents across Gauteng in just one week.
In the latest incident, six people died at Marikana informal settlement in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. The sole survivor was a seven-year-old child who was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
Last Monday, four toddlers aged between two and four years died in a fire at a house in Mayfair, west Johannesburg.
On Wednesday, a 60-year-old man died in a shack fire in Boksburg, also in Ekurhuleni, while on Friday, a man died following a fire incident at Magaliessig in Sandton.
Authorities have warned people about using heating devices during this cold weather, saying most of the time they are left unattended, leading to tragedies.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson William Tladi said their teams have responded to several fires over the past few weeks.
Last week, Gauteng and other parts of the country were hit by a cold front.
"During this season, many fire-related incidents take place. The city is engaging with different communities to warn people about fire safety practices.
"Media statements are also shared through different media platforms in collaboration with SAWS (South African Weather Service) warnings for adverse weather conditions," said Tladi.
Joburg EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the city is concerned about the rise in fire incidents.
“The City of Johannesburg’s EMS is calling for caution following a rise in fire incidents as colder weather begins to settle over the region,” said Khumalo.
SowetanLIVE
Fires leave 12 dead in Gauteng in just a week
Image: file pictures
