EXPLAINER | Elon Musk’s Starlink could soon enter SA market

Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX could soon enter the SA market after recently gazetted new policy directions that appear to benefit the entity.
According to technology expert Arthur Goldstuck, Starlink may change how underserved communities connect to the internet.
After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s US visit, the department of communications introduced a proposed policy change that would ease BEE requirements for foreign satellite providers like Musk’s Starlink.
The policy allows companies to meet transformation goals through “equity equivalent investment programmes” instead of the current 30% black ownership rule.
In response, parliament’s communications committee has summoned minister Solly Malatsi to explain the policy and its alignment with the Electronic Communications Act.
Goldstuck said BEE requirements not only limited Starlink. “The telecom sector in SA is unfairly constrained. Unlike Microsoft or Amazon, telecoms operators are forced to give up 30% of their business.
"That’s held the sector back. This isn’t about favouring one company. It’s about aligning telecoms policy with the rest of the ICT industry and attracting much-needed investment. The directive makes economic sense,” he said.
Goldstuck said Starlink's speed would be faster and more reliable.
“Starlink is essentially satellite-based internet connectivity using a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites. What makes it different is that it’s not the same as the old satellite systems. These satellites are lower and more consistent, which gives you much better speed and reliability,” he said.
He said traditional satellite systems in SA, like very small aperture terminal (VSAT), have long been used for specific purposes, mostly in banking or limited communications, but are slow and expensive.
“VSAT is good enough for email and basic transactions, but it’s not consumer grade. Starlink, on the other hand, can handle streaming, video calls and other high-bandwidth needs,” said Goldstuck.
EXPLAINER | Elon Musk’s Starlink could soon enter SA market
'To say it's a spying tool just silly'
Image: Kevin Lamarque
Starlink, the satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX could soon enter the SA market after recently gazetted new policy directions that appear to benefit the entity.
According to technology expert Arthur Goldstuck, Starlink may change how underserved communities connect to the internet.
After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s US visit, the department of communications introduced a proposed policy change that would ease BEE requirements for foreign satellite providers like Musk’s Starlink.
The policy allows companies to meet transformation goals through “equity equivalent investment programmes” instead of the current 30% black ownership rule.
In response, parliament’s communications committee has summoned minister Solly Malatsi to explain the policy and its alignment with the Electronic Communications Act.
Goldstuck said BEE requirements not only limited Starlink. “The telecom sector in SA is unfairly constrained. Unlike Microsoft or Amazon, telecoms operators are forced to give up 30% of their business.
"That’s held the sector back. This isn’t about favouring one company. It’s about aligning telecoms policy with the rest of the ICT industry and attracting much-needed investment. The directive makes economic sense,” he said.
Goldstuck said Starlink's speed would be faster and more reliable.
“Starlink is essentially satellite-based internet connectivity using a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites. What makes it different is that it’s not the same as the old satellite systems. These satellites are lower and more consistent, which gives you much better speed and reliability,” he said.
He said traditional satellite systems in SA, like very small aperture terminal (VSAT), have long been used for specific purposes, mostly in banking or limited communications, but are slow and expensive.
“VSAT is good enough for email and basic transactions, but it’s not consumer grade. Starlink, on the other hand, can handle streaming, video calls and other high-bandwidth needs,” said Goldstuck.
One of the most significant advantages of Starlink, according to Goldstuck, is that it’s not bound to physical infrastructure.
“With mobile networks like Vodacom or MTN, you have to be near a cell tower. With Starlink, you can be in the remotest part of the country and still connect, because the signal is coming directly from space.
“There are entire communities with no fibre and unreliable 4G – some don’t even have 3G. This is where Starlink really fills the gap. It’s also a game-changer for tourism hotspots like game lodges that can’t get traditional high-speed internet,” he said.
Goldstuck said while it’s a huge benefit for rural areas, it does come at a high cost.
"The upfront hardware cost is more than R10,000. The monthly fee is more than R1,000 a month. So it's not for a low-income household or individual. It's for those who can afford high-speed broadband. I wouldn't call it a luxury because it's dangerous to have areas where they don't have internet access.
“And if it's a luxury, it's expensive. So just because it's expensive doesn't make it a luxury item, but it's not affordable. How it could benefit low-income people is if local entrepreneurs are allowed to connect to it and resell that connectivity through mobile hotspots, for example,” he said.
Goldstuck dismissed public concerns that Starlink would be used to "spy" on the government. “Saying Starlink is a spying tool is just silly. I mean, you already have satellites that spy. I don't know why the internet's connected to spying on government. This is just internet connectivity,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
Minister Solly Malatsi issues ICT directives relaxing BEE laws
Tesla on track to launch Austin robotaxi trial by end of June: Musk
Musk took back leased cars for robotaxis — Tesla sold them instead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos