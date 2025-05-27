did her internship with Media24 after completing her studies.
"She also lectured at Rosebank College and when Covid happened, she lost her job and went back to Bloemfontein," said Kananda.
In 2022, Mongale returned to Johannesburg and worked for a communications company. She enrolled for a Master's programme at Wits, specialising in ICT policies and regulations.
Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect called "John", who is believed to have gone out on a date with Mongale.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said John fetched Mongale at her residential complex in Atholl, north of Johannesburg, at around 3pm on Sunday.
"He drove with the victim to Alexandra, then proceeded to Kew. Between Alexandra and Lombardy West in northern Johannesburg, the man allegedly murdered Mongale and dumped her body.
“Some of her belongings, which include a phone and a handbag, were found dumped on 9th Road in Kew," Mathe said.
SowetanLIVE
Criselda Kananda speaks glowingly of Olorato, the woman killed on a date
Image: Supplied
Spokesperson for the family of Olorato Mongale, whose lifeless body was found dumped in the north of Johannesburg after going on a date with her alleged killer, says she had a beautiful soul and that it's a pity the criminal didn't get to know the person he violated.
Criselda Kananda, the family spokesperson, described 30-year-old Mongale as a bookworm and bubbly person who knew how to light up the mood when she is around people.
"She had a beautiful soul, and it's a pity that criminals didn't get to know the person they violated. She had respect for young and old; everyone will tell you about her kindness.
"She had a signature hug that when she gave you, you would feel loved, you would feel recognised and appreciated, her laughter was infectious and she loved reading, she was a nerd," said Kananda.
Mongale spent her entire school life at Eunice Boarding School in Bloemfontein – from grade 1 until she completed her matric in 2012.
She obtained her journalism degree from Rhodes University in 2016 and
did her internship with Media24 after completing her studies.
"She also lectured at Rosebank College and when Covid happened, she lost her job and went back to Bloemfontein," said Kananda.
In 2022, Mongale returned to Johannesburg and worked for a communications company. She enrolled for a Master's programme at Wits, specialising in ICT policies and regulations.
Police have launched a manhunt for a suspect called "John", who is believed to have gone out on a date with Mongale.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said John fetched Mongale at her residential complex in Atholl, north of Johannesburg, at around 3pm on Sunday.
"He drove with the victim to Alexandra, then proceeded to Kew. Between Alexandra and Lombardy West in northern Johannesburg, the man allegedly murdered Mongale and dumped her body.
“Some of her belongings, which include a phone and a handbag, were found dumped on 9th Road in Kew," Mathe said.
SowetanLIVE
Police launch search for man who allegedly killed woman and dumped her body
Abducted woman's messages after her rape lead to arrest
Police arrest Facebook scammer who lured victim and allegedly raped her
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos