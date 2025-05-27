'Beaten to death over bread': family says boy stole because he was hungry

A 14-year-old boy has died after allegedly being beaten by members of his community for stealing bread, jam and money.
The incident, on May 7 in Mhlahlane locality in the Mqanduli policing precinct in the Eastern Cape, has shocked residents and reignited conversations about hunger, poverty and justice in rural South Africa.
Police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo confirmed the incident. He said two boys were assaulted, a 14 and 16-year-old. “It is alleged they were accused of stealing food and money.”
The 16-year-old survived the assault. His condition was described as stable but not critical.
Four people, two women and two men aged between 40 and 59, were arrested for murder and attempted murder.
“Those arrested are the mother of the surviving boy, uncle of the deceased, owner of the stolen items and the in-law to the owner of the stolen items,” said Matyolo.
The deceased boy’s family said they were shocked and devastated by the events that unfolded.
“We heard of the sudden passing of our child in an unusual way. The children entered through the window of that household. They stole bread and instant porridge which shows the child was extremely hungry because we are a family who struggle to put food on the table,” a family spokesperson told Newzroom Afrika.
According to the family, the children were caught by the owner of the house who, with others, decided to mete out their own punishment.
The family alleges the boys were beaten with a knobkerrie and salt was inserted into their anuses as part of the abuse.
“The wrongdoers were arrested and granted bail, which we did not expect. They should have searched for the children, found them and brought them to the family so we could repay them for what they had stolen,” said the spokesperson.
The family calculated the value of the stolen goods, bread, jam, instant porridge and cash, to be R653, and claimed they were prepared to pay that amount.
“What we thought would be punishment for their wrongdoing led to their death, which is not something we agreed to or expected,” he said.
The accused were granted R500 bail each by the Elliotdale magistrate's court on May 22 and are expected to appear again on June 18.
TimesLIVE
'Beaten to death over bread': family says boy stole because he was hungry
Image: 123RF/prazis
TimesLIVE
