'After several banning orders, apartheid government had no choice but remove my father'

The daughter of the late ANC president-general, Chief Albert Luthuli, testified at the reopened inquest into her father’s death in 1967 that the apartheid government regarded him as a terrorist.
Dr Albertina Nomathuli Luthuli, 93, revealed this at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.
Luthuli, a medical doctor, said: “The apartment regime was not happy that my father was given a Nobel Peace Prize. They even condemned the Nobel committee, saying it had lost its credibility by awarding a prestigious prize to a terrorist.”
State prosecutor Adv Annah Chuene asked Luthuli whether she knew why the apartheid government regarded her father as a terrorist.
Luthuli said many banning orders were meted out against her father, but he was able to evade them.
She told the court that the apartheid regime was against the move by former US president John F Kennedy to visit her father at his home in Groutville, in what was then called Natal, in 1961.
“Kennedy visited the apartheid government in Pretoria, and he also wanted to visit my father, but the government of the day denied [him] permission.
Luthuli reopened inquest adjourned after witness breaks down
“[Nonetheless] Kennedy forced his visit to my father, which angered the apartheid regime,” she said.
Luthuli said the Nobel prize and Kennedy’s visit made her father enemy number one of the state.
“So the apartheid regime had no choice but to remove my father,” she said.
Luthuli disputed evidence presented at the initial inquest in 1967 that her father was partially deaf and blind.
She said though her father had once had an operation to one of his eyes, he could still see and hear properly.
Luthuli said the family strongly believed her father was assassinated rather than having died after being struck by a train.
She said they hoped the reopened inquest would bring closure to his death.
The inquest continues. — TimesLIVE
