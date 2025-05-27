Actor Presley Chweneyagae's death sends shockwaves, tributes pour in

The South African entertainment industry is in mourning after the death of Presley Chweneyagae.

A statement shared by his agency MLA on Tuesday revealed the veteran actor died on Tuesday at the age of 40 but did not disclose the cause of his death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, extended family, colleagues, and all who knew and loved him. While we grieve the immense loss of a remarkable talent, we celebrate the light he brought to the world. Details regarding memorial services will be shared in due course,” read the statement.

His death has sent shockwaves on social media. Tributes and condolences have flooded the timeline as his legacy and impact in the entertainment industry are remembered.

“So young, so gifted, so kind, so loving,” DJ Mahoota wrote.