The Quick Interview | Future generations must know about Sankara legacy

Veteran politician Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently visited Burkina Faso, where she attended the launch of a newly built mausoleum in honour of Thomas Sankara, the country’s former revolutionary leader, and 12 of his closest comrades who were assassinated with him in 1987.
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to Sowetan about being a pan-Africanist and her impressions of Burkina Faso’s leadership under its interim president, Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power in a coup in 2022.
Sowetan: In what capacity were you there?
Dlamini-Zuma: I was invited by the government. I was not representing anyone. I think they invited me because they know I’m a pan-Africanist. I have an interest in the development of the continent, but I also have an interest in the restoration of the proper history of our continent.
Sowetan: What is your impression of the country under President Traoré?
Dlamini-Zuma: I was quite impressed. It’s not a rich country, as we know. I met with the prime minister and the president. We got a very positive impression about where they want to take their country. They want to be truly independent – not to live on aid – but to develop their economy using their own resources, using their land to do agriculture. I think before I went there, they were distributing agricultural equipment so that people can use the land to produce, which every country should do.
Sowetan: What do you think of Traoré's leadership style and what can be learnt from it?
Dlamini-Zuma: Well, I think for me, what matters is what you do for the benefit of the people. If what you are doing leads to a better life, then that is good leadership. They are looking at reforming their education so that it is relevant to what they want to do in their country. They want to teach African history from the perspective of an African. Why shouldn’t we write our history as we know it? They also want to take charge of their mineral wealth, so that it works for the people. They also want a united Africa, like Sankara wanted, and he was a great African hero.
Sowetan: What was the one thing that stood out for you during your visit?
Dlamini-Zuma: Their desire to immortalise the memory of Thomas Sankara and the [12] others who were killed with him. How many countries actually do that – make sure the history of their country is told by them and not by the people who colonised them? That was powerful. Recognising Sankara as a hero and educating future generations about his legacy. That really stayed with me.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Future generations must know about Sankara legacy
Dlamini-Zuma impressed with Burkina Faso's desire to immortalise revolutionary hero
Image: SUPPLIED
Veteran politician Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma recently visited Burkina Faso, where she attended the launch of a newly built mausoleum in honour of Thomas Sankara, the country’s former revolutionary leader, and 12 of his closest comrades who were assassinated with him in 1987.
Dlamini-Zuma spoke to Sowetan about being a pan-Africanist and her impressions of Burkina Faso’s leadership under its interim president, Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power in a coup in 2022.
Sowetan: In what capacity were you there?
Dlamini-Zuma: I was invited by the government. I was not representing anyone. I think they invited me because they know I’m a pan-Africanist. I have an interest in the development of the continent, but I also have an interest in the restoration of the proper history of our continent.
Sowetan: What is your impression of the country under President Traoré?
Dlamini-Zuma: I was quite impressed. It’s not a rich country, as we know. I met with the prime minister and the president. We got a very positive impression about where they want to take their country. They want to be truly independent – not to live on aid – but to develop their economy using their own resources, using their land to do agriculture. I think before I went there, they were distributing agricultural equipment so that people can use the land to produce, which every country should do.
Sowetan: What do you think of Traoré's leadership style and what can be learnt from it?
Dlamini-Zuma: Well, I think for me, what matters is what you do for the benefit of the people. If what you are doing leads to a better life, then that is good leadership. They are looking at reforming their education so that it is relevant to what they want to do in their country. They want to teach African history from the perspective of an African. Why shouldn’t we write our history as we know it? They also want to take charge of their mineral wealth, so that it works for the people. They also want a united Africa, like Sankara wanted, and he was a great African hero.
Sowetan: What was the one thing that stood out for you during your visit?
Dlamini-Zuma: Their desire to immortalise the memory of Thomas Sankara and the [12] others who were killed with him. How many countries actually do that – make sure the history of their country is told by them and not by the people who colonised them? That was powerful. Recognising Sankara as a hero and educating future generations about his legacy. That really stayed with me.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Mdaka reflects on winning Afcon, going to World Cup
The Quick Interview | Lebeya happy with his legacy at the Hawks
The Quick Interview | I’m growing strong in world of athletics, says Walaza
The Quick Interview | Why health dept seeks rollover of unspent millions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos